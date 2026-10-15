Government cuts sod for 1,238-acre Afienya Industrial Park to boost jobs and exports

President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for the construction of the 1,238-acre Afienya Industrial Park. The project is expected to accommodate more than 120 companies and expand Ghana’s manufacturing capacity, exports and job opportunities.

When completed, the industrial park will have essential infrastructure, including electricity, water, roads, and waste treatment facilities, enabling businesses to establish factories and begin operations.

At the sod-cutting ceremony on Thursday October 15, 2026 the President said the project would go some way to meeting the increasing demand for industrial space as the Tema Export Processing Zone reaches full capacity.

He said the Government's proposed $10bn New Economy Programme, which will commence in 2027, would support infrastructure development at the park as part of the broader effort to boost domestic production, reduce reliance on imports and increase exports.

The President, having toured a number of the industries in the enclave following the ceremony, said the Government was committed to creating investment opportunities, expanding industrial activity and generating employment.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, said enterprises operating under Ghana’s free zones scheme recorded approximately $2.34 billion in exports and $161 million in capital investment by the second quarter of 2026.

The figures represent progress towards the $3.1bn in exports and $279m in capital investment which were recorded for the full year of 2025.

Dr Awusi announced the figures at the sod cutting ceremony, pointing to the contribution of free zone enterprises to export growth, investment and employment.

As of the second quarter of 2026, the scheme had licensed 334 enterprises, generating 78,155 direct jobs and more than 84,000 indirect jobs across manufacturing, agro-processing, services and other productive sectors.

The Authority expect the Afienya Industrial Park to provide the additional capacity to accommodate this growth with 14 companies already allocated land at the Park.

The park is expected to draw investment in manufacturing, agro-processing, textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals, logistics, tech and renewables.

Dr Awusi stated that with the Tema Export Processing Zone (the Authority's flagship facility) now at full occupancy, there was a clear need for the development of further industrial space.

She did call for much greater support from both the public and private sectors to provide the necessary infrastructure for the project, pointing out that the Authority's own funds would not be enough to cover the full cost of development.

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