Sammi Awuku urges NPP Germany to unite ahead of 2028 elections

Sammi Awuku

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, has urged the party’s Germany Branch to prioritise unity, humility and collective commitment as it prepares for the 2028 general elections.

He said the newly elected national executives and party structures at all levels must work together to strengthen the NPP and position it to regain power in 2028.

Mr Awuku made the call when he addressed members of the NPP Germany Branch during a Thanksgiving Service and Unity Dinner held in Hannover from October 9 to 10, 2026.

The two-day event began with an Islamic prayer session in Frankfurt on Friday and ended with a Christian worship service and Unity Dinner at Hütten Str. 228 in Hannover on Saturday.

The gathering was attended by NPP MP for New Juaben South Michael O. Baafi, Member of the NPP National Council of Elders Eileen Mary Posch-Oduro, Mayor of Mündenheim Rheinland-Pfalz Raymond Höptner, NPP Germany Branch Chairman Dr Nana B. Enninful and Hannover Chapter Chairman Bright Otchere.

Mr Awuku described his visit as that of a “John the Baptist”, saying it was intended to prepare the ground for an anticipated engagement between the NPP Germany Branch and former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on November 21.

Dr Bawumia is expected to visit Germany at the invitation of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and interact with members of the NPP Germany Branch.

Mr Awuku said the new national executives needed the cooperation of all party members and structures to enable the NPP to effectively campaign for the 2028 presidential election.

He also stressed the importance of the party’s external branches in contributing to efforts to address what he described as Ghana’s current socio-economic challenges.

Leadership

Mr Awuku reminded party members that the NPP belonged to everyone who served it and urged them to support the newly elected executives.

He called on the leadership of the Germany Branch, particularly its chairman, Dr Nana Benyin Enninful, to exercise humility, respect and selflessness in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“A mandate is a privilege, not a licence to disregard others; trust must be earned through service,” he said.

“A leader who wins the hearts of the people strengthens the office; one who loses their trust weakens it.”

Drawing on his experience as a young party organiser, Mr Awuku said his success in previous youth and national organiser contests demonstrated the importance of mobilising and working with party members.

He used the proverb, “It is the feathers that make the bird beautiful,” to emphasise the contribution of individual members to the strength and influence of the party.

Criticism of government

Turning to national politics, Mr Awuku described the work of the NPP’s 87 opposition MPs as challenging but said they would remain committed to what they considered to be Ghana’s best interests.

He criticised the government’s performance in areas including education, health, sports and industry.

He also raised concerns about the implementation of the government’s 24-hour economy policy and cited what he described as a failure to secure placement for more than 50,000 Junior High School graduates.

He urged Ghanaians in the country and abroad to remain actively engaged in the political process.

He also encouraged members of the diaspora to engage their families in Ghana on the NPP’s policies and vision ahead of the 2028 elections.

Mr Awuku urged the Germany Branch to put past challenges behind it and concentrate on rebuilding its structures and strengthening its mobilisation efforts.

“Unity is not a slogan; it is the work members do together,” he said.

“When leaders serve with humility and members contribute with commitment, the whole Branch becomes stronger.”

Other speakers at the event also appealed to members to support the NPP and contribute to efforts to strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

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