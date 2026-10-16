NUGS condemns alleged sexual abuse by Obuasi SHTS headmaster, calls for prosecution

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has condemned the reported sexual abuse of a female student by the headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, calling for a swift and impartial investigation into the allegation and prosecution if the claims are established.

In a press statement signed by its President, Rashid Ibrahim Esq., on October 16, NUGS described the allegation as deeply troubling, stressing that school authorities have a responsibility to protect students from harm rather than expose them to abuse.

"NUGS strongly condemns the reported sexual abuse of a female student by the Headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School. The allegation is deeply troubling, especially because school authorities are expected to protect students, not expose them to harm," it said.

The union said the reported incident highlighted broader concerns about sexual harassment, intimidation and the abuse of authority faced by female students in senior high schools and tertiary institutions.

“Many girls in Senior High Schools and female students in tertiary institutions continue to face sexual harassment, intimidation and abuse of authority, sometimes at the hands of people entrusted with their care,” the statement said.

NUGS stressed that "no student should have to endure such experiences in the course of pursuing an education", emphasising the need for schools and universities to provide safe environments for learning.

The union called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the relevant investigative authorities to act swiftly and conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegation.

It further urged the authorities to prioritise the welfare of the affected student by providing the necessary counselling and support while protecting her identity and dignity throughout the investigative process.

According to the statement, measures must also be put in place to ensure that the student is not subjected to intimidation, victimisation or any form of retaliation for reporting the alleged abuse.

On accountability, NUGS called for criminal prosecution if investigations establish that the allegation is true, insisting that individuals in positions of authority must be held accountable under the law.

“If investigations establish that the allegation is true, we call for the headmaster to be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of Ghana,” the statement said.

The union added that administrative sanctions should not be used as a substitute for criminal prosecution where investigations establish that an offence has been committed.

“Where criminal conduct is established, administrative sanctions alone must not replace the prosecution required by law,” it stated.

Beyond the reported incident, NUGS urged the GES and tertiary institutions to strengthen existing mechanisms for reporting sexual abuse and ensure that students can report misconduct without fear of retaliation.

READ ALSO: Minister orders suspension of Obuasi SHS headmaster over alleged sexual misconduct following JoyNews investigation

"We also urge the Ghana Education Service and tertiary institutions to strengthen systems for reporting sexual abuse and ensure that students can speak up without fear of retaliation. "it added.

It also called for reports of sexual misconduct to be treated seriously and addressed promptly to protect students and promote accountability within educational institutions.

The union reaffirmed its support for the affected student and others who may have experienced sexual harassment or abuse, including those who have remained silent because of fear.

“NUGS stands in solidarity with the affected student and all students who have suffered sexual harassment or abuse, including those who have remained silent out of fear,” the statement said.

The union maintained that schools and universities must be places where students feel safe, respected, and protected, urging the relevant authorities to take the necessary steps to address the allegation and strengthen safeguards against sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education has directed the immediate suspension of the headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, Zakaria Abdulai, following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female student.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.