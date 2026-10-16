CODEO calls for Emelia Agbenyo’s resignation over partisan ties

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has called on Emelia Affi Agbenyo to resign as Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), citing concerns about her past political activities and their potential impact on public confidence in the Commission’s impartiality.

In a statement, CODEO also urged President John Dramani Mahama to demonstrate consistency with his previously stated position on electoral reforms by calling on Ms Agbenyo to step down.

Ms Agbenyo was sworn in as Deputy Chairperson of the EC on October 12, 2026.

CODEO, which comprises more than 41 member organisations, said publicly documented evidence of her involvement in the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s 2024 election campaign raised concerns about the perceived independence and credibility of the electoral management body.

The coalition stressed that the EC’s integrity depends not only on the actual neutrality of its commissioners but also on public confidence in their impartiality.

According to CODEO, the NDC announced Ms Agbenyo in August 2024 as one of its sectoral spokespersons for the party’s election manifesto under the governance portfolio.

The coalition said Ms Agbenyo also identified herself on LinkedIn as a spokesperson for the governance sector during the NDC campaign.

CODEO further cited social media posts it attributed to Ms Agbenyo during the 2024 election campaign as evidence of her political engagement.

It said that on September 20, 2024, she shared a video featuring then NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, accompanied by the party’s campaign song, Asempa by NACEE, and hashtags including #voteforchange2024.

The coalition also referenced a post dated October 31, 2024, in which Ms Agbenyo shared a photograph of Mr Mahama with the caption: “To salvage our democracy, to restore good governance, reset our nation on the path of thriving democracy.”

CODEO said another post on her X account on December 2, 2024, expressed opposition to the then government over what she described as its treatment of citizens and the imposition of a nuisance levy.

The coalition argued that such political engagements could undermine public perceptions of the EC’s neutrality.

It clarified, however, that its concerns were not about Ms Agbenyo’s professional qualifications or technical competence but the need to protect the Commission’s institutional credibility.

CODEO said it had consistently advocated a broader and more consultative process for appointing EC members since the departure of the Commission’s former Chairperson, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan.

It cited its objections to the appointment processes involving former EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei in 2014 and the appointments of Jean Mensa, Dr Bossman Asare and Samuel Tetteh in 2018.

The coalition also recalled that, in 2023, it joined STAR-Ghana Foundation and the Civic Forum Initiative to call for the resignation of Dr Peter Appiahene over concerns about his alleged partisan affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to CODEO, that appointment attracted criticism from several groups, including the NDC, whose then presidential aspirant, Mr Mahama, called for urgent reforms to the EC appointment process.

The coalition said the appointment of another person whose political engagement had been publicly documented raised questions about the role of the Council of State in advising the President.

It argued that the Council of State needed to establish transparent processes through which citizens could assess how it discharges its constitutional responsibilities.

CODEO also cited Afrobarometer findings indicating that public trust in the EC reached its lowest levels in 2024, arguing that concerns about perceived partisan influence had affected confidence in the institution.

CODEO recalled that in March 2023, Mr Mahama, then in opposition, criticised the appointment of persons he described as “known party activists” to the EC.

He also called for an amendment to Article 43(2) of the 1992 Constitution to require parliamentary approval of new commissioners.

The coalition said the position was relevant to the circumstances surrounding Ms Agbenyo’s appointment and urged the President to apply the principles he advocated while in opposition.

It maintained that safeguards for the independence of electoral institutions should be upheld regardless of which political party is in power.

In response to the appointment, CODEO outlined four key demands.

First, it called on Ms Agbenyo to resign as Deputy Chairperson of the EC to protect public confidence in the Commission’s impartiality and credibility.

Second, it urged President Mahama to demonstrate consistency with his previous position by calling on her to resign.

Third, it called on the government to pursue reforms that would make future appointments to the EC transparent, merit-based and capable of commanding confidence across the political divide.

Finally, it urged the Council of State to establish processes that would enable citizens to access information on how it performs its constitutional duties.

CODEO reiterated its call for a review of the appointment process for the leadership of the EC, citing recommendations by the Constitutional Review Committee for an open, competitive and merit-based system.

The proposed reforms include a restructured Council of State, involvement of the Public Services Commission and prior parliamentary approval of appointments.

However, CODEO said the government’s position paper rejected the proposed changes to the existing appointment arrangement, although it indicated that the President could adopt transparent and merit-based procedures.

The coalition urged the government to reconsider its position and pursue reforms that introduce independent scrutiny, clear selection criteria and meaningful parliamentary oversight.

It said such measures would help address concerns about actual or perceived political influence before appointments are made, rather than waiting for controversies to emerge.

CODEO concluded that the independence of the EC must be protected not only through constitutional provisions but also through a commitment by political leaders to ensuring that the country’s electoral management body remains independent and impartial.

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