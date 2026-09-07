Football

Hearts of Oak’s John Antwi, 7 others named NASCO man of the match for GPL Match week One

  7 September 2026 4:41pm
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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced winners of the NASCO Man of the Match award for Matchweek 1 of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.

Eight players were honoured for their outstanding performances in the opening weekend of the new season.

Heart of Lions defender Abdul Jalilu was adjudged Man of the Match in his side's game against Aduana FC, leading his team to a strong start.

Veteran striker John Antwi also made an instant impact on his return, winning the award in Hearts of Oak's clash with Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The full list of NASCO Man of the Match winners for Matchweek 1:

Setsofia Aqetey- Vision FC vs Young Apostles FC, John Antwi - Hearts of Oak SC vs Berekum Chelsea FC, Abdul Aziz Karim - Port City FC vs FC Ashantigold,
Richard Owusu - Debibi United FC vs Asante Kotoko SC, Meshack Adjetey Sowah - FC Samartex 1996 vs Karela United FC, Dalvin Yeboah - Bechem United FC vs Goldstars SC, Francis Gyetuah Oteng - Basake Holy Stars FC vs Swedru All Blacks and.
Abdul Jalilu - Heart of Lions FC vs Aduana FC.

The winners will each receive a NASCO 32 inch television from Electroland Ghana Limited, sponsors of the Man of the Match award.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season kicked off this weekend across various league centres.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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