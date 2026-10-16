Richard Owusu of Debibi United named NASCO September player of the month

Audio By Carbonatix
Debibi United attacking midfielder Richard Owusu has been named the NASCO September Player of the Month in the Ghana Premier League following an outstanding run of performances.
Owusu impressed throughout September, scoring two goals and providing two assists in four matches to earn the prestigious monthly award. His impressive contributions in the final third proved instrumental in securing the award, capping off an excellent month for the midfielder.
As the winner, Owusu will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set and a NASCO double-door bottom-freezer refrigerator, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.
September Player of the Month - Winner Richard Owusu - Debibi United Statistics: 4 matches, 2 goals and 2 assists.
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