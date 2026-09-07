Fiifi Coleman to repackage ‘I Told You So’ for new movie

Fiifi Coleman Productions is preparing to film a new movie based on Bob Cole’s celebrated classic, I Told You So, following successful stage runs.

Fiifi Coleman, the director and producer of the project, told Kwame Dadzie in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that he was taking a break from the live stage productions as they get ready for the movie.

“Now, we want to take a little break from ‘I Told You So’. We are going into filming. Yes, we want to film it. We are filming the ‘I Told You So’ again.

We are filming it again with a new crop of actors. We need to leave a legacy. Something needs to be done,” he said.

The new film follows successful runs of the stage play in Accra, Takoradi and Cape Coast, which have attracted audiences with a story centred on family, greed, morality and the enduring values that continue to shape Ghanaian society.

In March 2026, Fiifi Coleman set out to revive the celebrated classic by Bob Cole, a work widely cherished for its exploration of family, greed, morality and the enduring values that continue to shape Ghanaian society.

The three runs of the production have featured an impressive cast of Ghanaian stars, including Fred Amugi, Mr Beautiful, Clemento Suarez, Adjetey Anang and highlife icon Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, TikTok sensation Deaconess Abokoma and Eno Fordjour.

About 'I Told You So'

I Told You So is one of the landmark works of Ghanaian dramatist and performer Bob Cole.

The story originated from the Ghanaian concert party tradition and was associated with Bob Cole’s dramatic work. It was subsequently adapted into a film, released in 1970. The film was directed by Egbert Adjesu, with Bob Cole credited as one of the writers and also appearing in the film.

At the centre of the story is Rosina, a young woman whose family becomes interested in marrying her to a wealthy man.

Her father objects to the marriage because he is suspicious of the man and does not believe that wealth alone is enough reason to trust him. However, Rosina’s mother and uncle encourage the relationship.

Rosina eventually discovers that the seemingly wealthy man is actually an armed robber. When the truth comes out, her father’s response gives the production its famous title: “I told you so.”

Fiifi Coleman’s new movie production of I Told You So will be the second time the story has been adapted for the screen.

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