Fire ravages Berekum Cinema Hall

Fire has ravaged the Berekum Cinema Hall in Berekum, Bono Region, causing extensive destruction to property and vital documents, running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt that the inferno reportedly started around 16:00 hours on Friday, April 16, 2026; however, the quick response of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service saved the fire from spreading further.

However, traders and some onlookers were alarmed by the cinema hall’s proximity to the Berekum branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank.

The Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Three (ADO III), Ishaku Mohammed of the Berekum Municipal Fire Command, who led the firefighters, told the GNA that when they arrived at the scene, the inferno had already intensified.

He added that the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other shops and structures, explaining that the command was investigating the incident.

There was no casualty.

Some traders around the cinema hall also told the GNA that they noticed some smoke emanating from the hall.

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