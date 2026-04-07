First Atlantic Bank targets regional growth and digital expansion in 2026

Managing Director of First Atlantic Bank PLC, Odun Odunfa

The Chief Executive Officer of First Atlantic Bank PLC, Odun Odunfa, has outlined an ambitious outlook for 2026, signalling the bank’s readiness to harness emerging opportunities across Ghana and the wider African market.

Speaking in an interview with JoyBusiness after the bank’s Annual General Meeting in Accra on Tuesday, April 7, Mr Odunfa expressed confidence in the economic trajectory, noting that macroeconomic conditions are expected to remain favourable.

“As we enter 2026, First Atlantic Bank PLC is well positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities across Ghana and the broader African region. The macroeconomic environment is expected to remain stable, with continued GDP growth, moderate inflation and supportive fiscal and monetary policies,” he said.

The CEO indicated that the bank’s forward strategy will be anchored on three core pillars, growth, innovation and sustainability, as it seeks to consolidate recent gains and deepen its market presence.

“Our strategic focus for the year will centre on three key pillars: growth, innovation, and sustainability,” he stated, adding that regional expansion remains a key priority.

Mr Odunfa revealed that the bank will build on its entry into Liberia, while exploring new opportunities in other high-potential markets across the continent.

“We will continue to expand our regional footprint, building on our successful entry into Liberia and explore selective opportunities in other high-potential markets,” he noted.

Digital transformation, he stressed, will remain central to the bank’s competitive strategy, with increased investment in technology and partnerships.

“Digital transformation will remain a top priority. By leveraging technology and fintech partnerships, we aim to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience and deliver innovative banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients,” Mr Odunfa said.

He underscored the bank’s commitment to inclusive growth, particularly in empowering women through targeted financial interventions.

“Inclusive growth will remain at the heart of our operations. We will strengthen our women-focused banking initiatives, providing tailored financial solutions, advisory services and capacity-building support to empower women entrepreneurs and professionals,” he added.

The outlook, according to him, signals a deliberate and forward-looking strategy, positioning First Atlantic Bank to navigate evolving market dynamics while reinforcing its role as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth.

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