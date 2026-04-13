First Lady inspires young women at 2026 Young Singles’ Rally at Sakumono

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Naa Momo Lartey, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, represented First Lady, Lordina Mahama, at the 2026 Young Singles’ Rally held on April 11, 2026, at the Glory Assemblies of God Church.
The event, organised by the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Greater Accra East Region Women Ministries, drew hundreds of young women from various branches of the church.
Addressing the Regional Superintendent, Rev. Andrews Nelson Awintia, the Regional Young Singles Organiser, Rev. Mrs Florence Boatemaa Semenyo, church leaders, and participants, Dr Lartey conveyed the First Lady’s regrets for her absence due to prior commitments.
She expressed appreciation for the invitation and delivered what she described as a “simple yet profound” message: “Value and embrace the season of life you are in.”
In a message attributed to Mrs Mahama, she encouraged young women to rise above pressures from social media and societal expectations related to age, appearance, and relationships.
She stressed that their worth is constant and anchored in God. Quoting Jeremiah 29:11, she noted that single life is not a “waiting room” but rather “a season of becoming.”
Participants were urged to use their youth purposefully by deepening their relationship with God, discovering their unique gifts, and building strong character.
“Talent may get you to the top, but it is character that will keep you there,” the message stated.
The address cautioned against rushing through life stages, warning that doing so could leave individuals unprepared for future blessings. It highlighted integrity as “the currency of a purposeful life” and encouraged young women not to compromise their values for validation.
They were further advised to invest in education, professional development, and excellence in order to become a force for change in their families, churches, and the nation.
On marriage, the First Lady advised young women to prioritise personal growth, emotional maturity, financial discipline, and spiritual development rather than yielding to the fear of being “left behind.”
Referencing Proverbs 3:5–6, the message assured that trusting in God would guide them on the right path, including choosing the right partner.
In his sermon, Rev. Awintia reinforced the message, urging young women to build a direct relationship with God. “You don’t need to go to God through your pastor or anyone. God is approachable and accessible to all,” he said.
He added that delays in life may serve as tests of faith but ultimately lead to fulfilment.
Dr Lartey also announced a donation from the First Lady, which included bags of rice, boxes of tinned tomatoes, mackerel, sardines, cooking oil, spaghetti, African print fabric, and an undisclosed amount of money to support the programme.
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