Flood survivors need psychological support, public health guidance — Dr Aboagye

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, has called for urgent psychological support and stronger public health intervention for victims of the recent floods, warning that survivors could face serious emotional and mental health challenges in the aftermath of the disaster.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Friday, July 3, Dr. Aboagye said government’s emergency response must go beyond physical rescue and relief to include mental health support, temporary shelter, and clear public health directives for affected communities.

Dr. Aboagye further highlighted the often-overlooked psychological toll disasters can have on survivors, noting that many affected persons may be grappling with trauma, anxiety and emotional distress after losing loved ones, homes or property.

“I think the impact definitely has mental health implications, and I will entreat the Mental Health Authority to take action, provide counselling where needed to the affected population,” he said.

He said it was critical for the state to urgently identify those affected and offer them counselling and emotional support to help them cope with the trauma and begin the recovery process.

“Because it is very important that we urgently identify the affected people to offer them counselling… so that obviously they are comforted and we can deal with their mental health issues as well,” he added.

According to him, authorities should also issue public health emergency alerts to guide residents on what to do after the floods, particularly in communities where homes and livelihoods have been destroyed.

His comments come as flood-hit communities across parts of the country continue to count their losses following the recent devastation, with calls mounting for a more coordinated relief and recovery response from government and emergency agencies.

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