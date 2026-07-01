‘Floodwaters do not discriminate’ – Asenso-Boakye urges unity against flooding

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Select Committee on Local Government and Decentralisation, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has called for national unity in addressing Ghana’s recurring flooding crisis, stressing that the disaster must not be politicised.

Delivering a statement on the floor of Parliament following the yesterday’s devastating floods in Accra and other parts of the country, the former Minister for Works and Housing described the scenes from affected communities as heartbreaking and a painful reminder of the urgent need for lasting solutions to the country’s perennial flood challenge.

The Bantama MP expressed deep condolences to families who lost loved ones in the floods and sympathised with thousands of affected residents whose homes, businesses, and livelihoods were destroyed by the heavy rains.

He said he was particularly shaken by disturbing videos circulating on social media showing helpless citizens being swept away by floodwaters, with others trapped in collapsing structures while onlookers watched in anguish, unable to rescue them.

According to the Bantama MP, such tragic scenes underscore the severity of a crisis that has become one of Ghana’s most persistent national challenges, with devastating consequences for lives, infrastructure, and economic activity.

Mr Asenso-Boakye noted that the causes of flooding in Ghana are well known and multifaceted, pointing to inadequate drainage infrastructure, weak enforcement of planning regulations, poor waste management, rapid urbanisation, and the growing effects of climate change as major contributors to the problem.

While acknowledging public concerns regarding recent changes in sanitation and waste management policies, he cautioned against reducing the flooding crisis to a single cause.

He emphasized that although sanitation challenges remain a major contributor to flooding, the problem is broader and requires a comprehensive response.

He therefore urged government to ensure that any policy changes affecting sanitation and waste management are backed by adequate transition arrangements to prevent disruptions in essential services.

Mr Asenso-Boakye stressed that the flood crisis demands collective responsibility rather than partisan blame.

“This is not the time for political point-scoring because floodwaters do not discriminate. They affect all Ghanaians alike,” he stated.

He called on government, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, local authorities, traditional leaders, communities, and citizens to work together to tackle the problem through strict enforcement of planning regulations, protection of waterways, improved sanitation, and sustained investment in drainage infrastructure.

The Bantama MP further emphasized that flooding should never become an accepted feature of Ghana’s rainy season, urging all stakeholders to commit to building safer and more climate-resilient communities.

He maintained that only through coordinated action, responsible citizenship, and sustained political commitment can Ghana significantly reduce the devastating human and economic toll of floods and protect future generations

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