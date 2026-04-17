Former Arsenal keeper Manninger dies after car hit by train

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger has died at the age of 48 after his car was struck by a train.

Police said the incident happened at about 08:20 local time (07:20 BST) at a level crossing near Salzburg.

Manninger made 64 appearances for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, winning the Premier League and FA Cup.

He won 33 caps for Austria and was part of the squad that featured at the 2008 European Championship in his home country.

"Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, both on and off the pitch," said Austrian Football Association sporting director Peter Schottel.

"His professionalism, composure and reliability made him an integral part of his teams and the national team.

"His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable."

Salzburg police said first responders used a defibrillator on Manninger, who was alone in the car, after he was freed from the vehicle, which was dragged along by the train, but could not resuscitate him.

Police also said that the train driver was unharmed.

Manninger began his career with hometown club Red Bull Salzburg and spent time with 14 teams across Europe, including Sienna, Juventus, Udinese and Augsburg.

He signed a short-term deal with Liverpool as a 39-year-old in 2016 but did not play.

During his time at Arsenal, Manninger largely played second fiddle to David Seaman, but deputised for the injured England keeper late in the 1997-98 season.

That season, Manninger helped Arsenal beat West Ham on penalties in the FA Cup sixth round and impressed in a memorable win at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Manninger was named Premier League player of the month for March 1998.

'A man of rare values'

Alex Manninger played for clubs in Austria, Italy, England, Spain and Germany

Arsenal awarded Manninger a league winner's medal following the 1997-98 season, despite him not having played the required number of games.

"Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger," Arsenal posted on X.

"All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time."

Red Bull Salzburg said they "mourn" their former goalkeeper, while Liverpool said they were "deeply saddened" by the news.

Manninger made 42 appearances for Juventus, filling in for injured first-choice stopper Gianluigi Buffon.

"Today is a terribly sad day," Juventus posted on X.

"He has left us not only as a great athlete, but as a man of rare values: humility, dedication, and an extraordinary professional seriousness.

"Juventus expresses its condolences for the passing of Alex Manninger and stands with the family in this moment of grief."

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