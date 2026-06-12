Former GB number one Evans to retire after Wimbledon

Former British number one Dan Evans is to retire from tennis after this year's Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old has won two ATP Tour-level titles and was part of the 2015 Davis Cup team that secured Great Britain's first title in 79 years.

Evans reached a career-high ranking of 21 in 2023, but he has played just five professional matches so far this year and dropped to 217th in the world.

"This sport has given me everything. The friendships, the experiences, the battles and even the hard days were special in hindsight," he posted on Instagram.

"I have loved every single minute of being a professional tennis player."

In 2024, Evans sacrificed the 500 ranking points he had won at the Washington Open the previous year to partner fellow Briton Andy Murray for his final tournament at the Paris Olympics.

The pair lost in the quarter-finals in what was the last match of Murray's illustrious career.

"Representing Great Britain in both Davis Cup and the Olympics remains the greatest honour of my career and something I will cherish for the rest of my life," added Evans, who played 28 Davis Cup ties for Great Britain.

Evans, who was suspended for a year after testing positive for cocaine in 2017, thanked his family for their "unwavering support through every high and low".

"I'm looking forward to finishing on a high... and giving everything I have one last time," he said.

Wimbledon starts on 29 June, although Evans would have to go through qualifying or receive a wildcard to play in the main draw.

He has failed to advance through qualifying at the past three Grand Slams, while he received a wildcard for last year's Wimbledon.

The tournament's wildcard committee will meet on Tuesday to decide which players to invite to the main draw.

Reached heights many thought beyond him - analysis

Russell Fuller, Tennis correspondent

The tattoo on Dan Evans' left forearm quotes the 19th-century author Oscar Wilde: "Every saint has a past, every sinner has a future."

There were times in his early years when the sinner dominated, and Evans described his decision to take cocaine as "shocking" and the "worst thing I have ever done".

But since he returned from a ban in April 2018, he has reached heights many thought beyond him and enjoyed a near five-year unbroken spell in the world's top 50.

Two tournaments remain. Evans is expected to receive a wildcard into next week's ATP event at Queen's qualifying competition and will then wait to see what the Wimbledon wildcard committee decides.

The 36-year-old is currently the British number 10, and is understood to have made his case directly to the All England Club.

He can point to the 28 Davis Cup ties he has played for his country, and his two years as the standard-bearer for British men's tennis as the country's number one player.

Longer term, Evans is likely to spend much of his time coaching 20-year-old Henry Searle, who won the boys' title at Wimbledon in 2023.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.