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Four killed in second Turkish school shooting in two days

Source: BBC  
  15 April 2026 1:14pm
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At least four people have been killed and several others injured following a shooting at a school in southern Turkey, the local governor has said.

The incident happened at Ayser Calik Secondary School in the Kahramanmaras area, local media reports.

There has been no official confirmation of who has been killed or what has happened to the attacker.

It comes a day after 16 people were injured after an ex-student opened fire at another high school, also in the south of the country, before killing himself.

At least 20 people were injured in the attack, Kahramanmaras Governor Mukerrem Unluer said, adding that some were in a critical condition.

The motive of Wednesday's attack is not yet known and an investigation has been launched.

Turkish media reported that the attacker entered two classrooms and had five guns and seven magazines with him, which allegedly belonged to his father.

"The sound of gunfire was very intense," a reporter for Turkish broadcaster NTV said, adding that there was "panic in front of the school".

Footage from the scene showed crowds of people, some filming on their mobile phones, and ambulances driving away.

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