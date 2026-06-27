Africa

France considers measures after Burkina Faso breaks off relations

Source: Reuters  
  27 June 2026 3:09pm
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France said on Saturday it was considering taking ​reciprocal measures after Burkina Faso ‌broke off diplomatic relations.

Burkina Faso said on Friday it had severed links with ​its former colonial ruler after ​years of worsening ties over ⁠security, sovereignty and alleged foreign ​interference.

"France regrets this hostile and unfounded ​decision, which illustrates the worrying drift of the Burkinabe authorities," the French ​foreign ministry said in a ​statement.

It urged French nationals in Burkina Faso "to ‌exercise ⁠heightened vigilance".

The West African country has been battling an Islamist insurgency that has spread from Mali ​and killed ​thousands ⁠and displaced millions in the region over the ​past decade.

Burkina Faso Communications Minister ​Gilbert ⁠Ouedraogo said the decision took effect on Friday and accused ⁠France ​of supporting "subversive networks" and "terrorists", ​charges that France has previously denied.

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