Free Speech development in Ghana today and its implications for media development

Ghana's democratic journey is frequently celebrated as one of Africa's most successful political transitions, and at the heart of this achievement lies the progressive expansion of free speech and media freedoms. More than three decades after the restoration of constitutional rule in 1992, Ghana presents a compelling case of how constitutional protections, democratic reforms, technological innovation, and civic participation have shaped freedom of expression and media development.

Today, Ghana enjoys one of the most open communication environments on the African continent. Citizens, journalists, academics, civil society actors, and political leaders engage freely in public discourse on governance, development, elections, corruption, social justice, and national policy issues. Yet beneath this success story lies a more complex reality. While democratic freedoms have expanded significantly, new challenges have emerged in the form of political polarization, misinformation, online harassment, digital surveillance, hate speech, economic pressures on journalism, and increasing legal contestation of public expression. Ghana's experience, therefore, illustrates both the opportunities and tensions associated with sustaining free speech in the digital age.

Constitutional and Democratic Foundations of Free Speech

The contemporary trajectory of free speech development in Ghana is firmly rooted in the 1992 Constitution. Article 21(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression, including freedom of the press and other media, while Article 162 explicitly prohibits censorship and safeguards media independence. These constitutional guarantees transformed Ghana from an era characterized by military rule, censorship, and restrictions on public discourse into a democratic society where diverse voices can participate openly in national conversations. Journalists gained greater autonomy to investigate and report on public affairs, while citizens acquired unprecedented opportunities to engage in democratic debate.

The constitutional framework was further strengthened through important democratic reforms. The repeal of the Criminal Libel and Seditious Libel Laws in 2001 marked a historic turning point in Ghana's media landscape by reducing state intimidation of journalists and expanding press freedom. The passage of the Right to Information Act in 2019 further deepened democratic accountability by providing citizens and journalists with greater access to public information.

The Media, GJA, political parties, and Civil society organisations such as the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), IMANI Africa, IDEG, fact-checking organisations, and academic institutions have also played critical roles in advancing freedom of expression and strengthening democratic communication in Ghana.

Ghana's Contemporary Free Speech Environment

The scope of free speech in Ghana has expanded far beyond traditional journalism. Today, citizens exercise their expressive freedoms through radio discussions, television debates, blogs, podcasts, digital news platforms, and social media networks.

Public discourse has become increasingly participatory, allowing citizens to contribute directly to conversations on governance, corruption, education, economic policy, environmental sustainability, gender equality, elections, and social justice. This expansion has been facilitated by increased internet penetration, technological innovation, and the growing accessibility of digital communication tools. The result is a communication environment in which citizens are no longer passive consumers of information but active participants in democratic processes. Social media platforms have transformed the relationship between citizens and political elites by enabling direct engagement and scrutiny.

Ghana's Rising Press Freedom Ranking: Progress with Caveats

The expansion of expressive freedoms is reflected in Ghana's recent performance in global press freedom assessments. In the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Ghana climbed to 39th position globally out of 180 countries, achieving its highest ranking in five years. The country improved from 60th position in 2022 and 52nd in 2025, signalling gains in media pluralism, democratic openness, and institutional tolerance for criticism. These improvements position Ghana among Africa's leading media democracies.

However, the ranking should be interpreted with caution. Media freedom advocates continue to highlight persistent challenges, including intimidation of journalists, online harassment, politically motivated lawsuits, newsroom insecurity, and growing self-censorship. Politically affiliated media ownership structures also continue to influence editorial independence and contribute to media polarisation. Thus, Ghana's improved ranking reflects meaningful democratic progress while simultaneously concealing important structural vulnerabilities.

The Digital Transformation of Free Speech

Perhaps the most significant development in Ghana's free speech environment has been the rapid expansion of digital communication technologies. Unlike previous decades, when newspapers, radio, and television controlled public discourse, digital platforms now allow virtually every citizen to become a content creator and publisher. Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp have fundamentally transformed civic participation.

These platforms have democratised access to communication by amplifying the voices of those who were historically marginalised. Youth groups, women, civil society organisations, rural communities, and social movements now possess greater capacity to shape public agendas and influence national conversations. Digital platforms have therefore expanded democratic participation and enhanced public accountability by creating alternative spaces for civic engagement.

The Paradox of Digital Freedom

While digital technologies have expanded free speech, they have also created new challenges.

The same platforms that facilitate democratic participation increasingly serve as arenas for cyberbullying, online harassment, disinformation, reputational attacks, hate speech, and coordinated trolling. Ghana's digital public sphere increasingly reflects what communication scholars describe as a "communication paradox": the expansion of freedom has simultaneously produced new forms of abuse, especially on digital platforms.

Political leaders, journalists, academics, traditional authorities, religious leaders, women, and ordinary citizens frequently become targets of insults, humiliation, threats, and digital mob attacks. The few recent cases of the case of Mahama Aminat (May 2026)- Akosua Serwaa; the case of Yayra Abiwu & Alberta Okrah (August 2025, widely known on social media as "Akosua Jollof), come to mind. Political disagreements often degenerate into personal attacks, emotional hostility, and online polarisation. This trend threatens democratic culture because healthy democracies depend not only on freedom of expression but also on civility, tolerance, and evidence-based public dialogue.

Misinformation, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Manipulation

A growing concern within Ghana's communication environment is the increasing prevalence of misinformation and digitally manipulated content. Edited videos (deepfakes), fabricated stories, misleading headlines, false claims, and politically motivated propaganda now circulate rapidly across digital platforms. Emerging artificial intelligence technologies further increase the risks of deepfakes, impersonation, and sophisticated forms of digital deception. The implications for journalism are profound. Thankfully, news organisations (MFWA, Dubawa, FactSpace West Africa, etc.) increasingly devote significant resources to fact-checking and debunking false information.

Implications for Media Development in Ghana

1. Expansion of Media Pluralism

Free speech has facilitated the growth of a diverse and competitive media sector. Hundreds of radio stations, television networks, newspapers, online media outlets, and community-based communication platforms now operate across the country. This pluralistic environment has strengthened democratic participation and broadened access to information.

2. Strengthening Investigative Journalism

Expanded freedoms have enabled journalists to investigate corruption, governance failures, environmental degradation, electoral misconduct, illegal mining, and public sector accountability. Investigative journalism has become an important mechanism for promoting transparency and democratic oversight.

3. Economic Vulnerability of Media Institutions

Despite increased freedoms, many media organizations continue to face significant economic challenges. Declining advertising revenues, competition from digital platforms, ownership concentration, and political patronage create conditions that threaten editorial independence and media sustainability.

4. Political Polarization and Partisan Journalism

An unintended consequence of greater expressive freedom has been the emergence of highly polarized media ecosystems. Partisan affiliations increasingly shape editorial choices, audience trust, and public perceptions of media credibility.

5. Growing Demand for Professional and Ethical Journalism

The complexity of the contemporary information environment has heightened the need for professional journalism, digital verification, fact-checking, ethical reporting, and responsible communication practices. The future of media development depends as much on professionalism as it does on legal protections.

Emerging Threats to Free Speech

Despite significant democratic gains, several challenges continue to threaten freedom of expression:

Strategic litigation and defamation lawsuits.

Harassment and intimidation of journalists.

Political pressure and informal censorship.

Economic dependence on political actors and advertisers.

Misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech.

Growing self-censorship among journalists.

Weak enforcement mechanisms for journalist protection.

AI-enabled misinformation and digital manipulation.

Ghana's Free Speech Future

Ghana's free speech environment represents both a democratic success story and a democratic warning. The country's improved global press freedom ranking demonstrates substantial progress in media openness, pluralism, and constitutional democracy. Yet the next challenge is not simply preserving the right to speak; it is preserving the quality of public discourse.

A communication environment characterised by misinformation, cyberbullying, revenge pornography, misogyny, hate speech, digital vigilantism, and public humiliation risks undermining the very democratic values that free speech seeks to protect. For Ghana's media development to remain meaningful and sustainable, future reforms must extend beyond constitutional guarantees. The country must invest in digital literacy, ethical citizenship, media professionalism, responsible platform governance, cyber protection, and civic accountability.

The question facing Ghana is therefore no longer whether citizens have the freedom to speak. Rather, it is about whether Ghana can cultivate a speech culture rooted in our values that can sustain democracy in an increasingly complex digital age.

Prof Eliasu Mumuni

Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FCMS)

University for Development Studies (UDS) and the UTAG UDS President

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.