GAAMP inducts first members, pushes for higher standards in Ghana’s aesthetic industry

The Ghana Association of Aesthetic and Medspa Practitioners (GAAMP) has successfully held its membership induction ceremony and stakeholders’ engagement meeting in Accra, bringing industry professionals and healthcare practitioners from across the country under one unified umbrella.

The event served as a platform to formally induct new members into the Association while fostering discussion on industry standards, professional development, patient safety, regulatory compliance and the future of aesthetic and MedSpa practice in Ghana.

President and Founder of GAAMP, Linda Mensah, described the occasion as a landmark moment for the industry during her address.

“Today is more than a ceremony,” she said. “What you are seeing is the result of years of work, years of faith, and years of refusing to accept that this industry did not deserve better.”

According to her, Ghana’s aesthetics and MedSpa sector has always been filled with talented and dedicated professionals whose work improves lives and boosts confidence, but lacked a unified structure to support and protect practitioners.

“What was missing was not the talent. What was missing was the structure to protect it. That is why GAAMP exists,” she stated.

Ms. Mensah noted that the induction marks a significant step in the Association’s efforts to build a professional body that advocates for excellence, accountability and best practices across the industry.

“For the first time, the practitioners in this room are no longer just individuals. They are members. They are recognised. They are accountable to a standard,” she said.

She further highlighted GAAMP’s ongoing engagement with key institutions including the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HEFRA), the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), and the Ministry of Health.

“This profession deserves a seat at every table where decisions about it are made,” she emphasized.

Addressing the newly inducted members, the GAAMP President challenged them to see their membership as more than a certificate.

“We did not bring you here to hand you a certificate and send you home. We brought you here to mark a turning point — in your career, and in this industry. From today, you carry something with you. A name. A standard. A responsibility,” she said.

Ms. Mensah expressed appreciation to stakeholders and guests for supporting the Association’s vision for a more structured and professional industry.

“Your presence here says that you believe, as we do, that the future of aesthetics in Ghana is worth investing in,” she said.

The Association reaffirmed its commitment to serving as a leading voice for aesthetic and MedSpa practitioners in Ghana while supporting initiatives that promote innovation, professionalism and patient-centred care.

Concluding her address, Ms. Mensah described the event as the beginning of a movement that will shape the future of the profession.

“Welcome to the beginning of something that will outlast all of us,” she added.

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