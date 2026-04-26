Galatasaray accuse referees of having ‘evil inside’ them

Galatasaray have accused referees in Turkey of having "evil inside" them just days after suspending relations with the Turkish Football Federation.

The Turkish club made the claim on social media during Sunday's 3-0 victory over Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce.

At half-time and with Galatasaray leading 1-0, the club directed their anger towards the officials in two posts on X.

"Despite the two penalties not awarded to us, we're closing out the first half 1-0 ahead," Galatasaray said.

"Despite these referees, we're still leading 1-0. We see what you're doing, your plans, the evil inside you. This order won't go on like this. We're here, we won't be silent! In the end, the good ones will win again!"

Victor Osimhen scored the opener with Baris Yilmaz and Lucas Torreira registering in the second half, sending Galatasaray seven points clear of Fenerbahce at the top of the table with three games left to play.

Fenerbahce missed a penalty in the first half and were later reduced to 10 men when former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was sent off by referee Yasin Kol.

Issues between Turkish Super Lig clubs and referees have been a big talking point over the past couple of years.

In 2023, referee Halil Umut Meler was punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca and the league was subsequently suspended.

The following year, former Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was handed a one-match ban and fined around £15,000 after appearing to question the impartiality of match officials.

There have also been several instances of teams walking off the field in protest over refereeing decisions.

Galatasaray's latest comments come two days after club president Dursun Aydin Ozbek announced that "all relations with the Turkish Football Federation under its current management have been suspended".

Last year, the Turkish Football Federation suspended 149 referees and assistant referees after an investigation found hundreds of professional match officials in the country had betting accounts.

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