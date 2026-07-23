GamePark Lottery expands digital operations, launches ‘Play, Win, Drive’ campaign with Toyota Hilux prize

GamePark Lottery has expanded its operations through digital platforms as part of efforts to make lottery services more accessible to customers across Ghana while promoting responsible gaming.

The Ghanaian-owned lottery operator has introduced web, mobile and USSD channels that allow customers to participate conveniently from different locations.

The digital expansion coincides with the launch of its “Play, Win, Drive” promotional campaign, which offers participants the chance to win a brand-new 2026 Toyota Hilux as the grand prize.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director of GamePark Lottery, Biwei Bright, said the company remains committed to contributing to national development through job creation, tax contributions and support to the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

She explained that GamePark Lottery contributes revenue to the NLA, which supports national development initiatives, while also fulfilling its tax obligations to the Ghana Revenue Authority and creating employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

Mrs. Bright emphasised that integrity and transparency remain central to the company’s operations, adding that its lottery draws are conducted under strict procedures to guarantee fairness and accountability.

She said regulators have consistently expressed satisfaction with the company’s compliance practices and commitment to industry standards.

Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Salam Abdul-Mohammed, commended GamePark Lottery for operating within the regulatory framework governing lottery activities in Ghana.

However, he urged lottery operators to prioritise responsible gaming and cautioned participants against excessive spending.

He advised players not to use money meant for essential needs, including children’s school fees and other household expenses, for gaming activities.

The Director General stressed that while lottery participation can provide entertainment and opportunities for winning, responsible choices are necessary to prevent negative social and financial consequences.

The move by GamePark Lottery reflects a broader shift within Ghana’s lottery industry, where operators are increasingly adopting digital platforms to improve customer access while balancing innovation with transparency, regulation and responsible participation.

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