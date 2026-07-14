GBA was consulted on tribunal bill, criticism is inaccurate — Dafeamekpor

Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has dismissed claims that the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) was not consulted on the proposed tribunal bill, insisting the association was fully engaged in the legislative process.

Speaking on PM Express on Monday, July 13, Mr Dafeamekpor described suggestions that the GBA had been excluded from consultations as inaccurate, saying, "The allegation that the Bar is not consulted is inaccurate."

He explained that stakeholder consultations form part of Parliament's consideration of bills, stressing that "the Bar is the Bar. The Bar was consulted." According to him, they took a keen interest in the bill and submitted their views to lawmakers, adding that the memo is in Parliament."

Mr Dafeamekpor noted that the proposed tribunal bill is still before Parliament, stating that "the bill is under consideration."

He argued that the legislation offers the most practical means of addressing the mounting backlog of cases before the courts, saying, "This is the best solution to dealing with the backlog, especially in respect of the cases we have cited that will be heard by the court."

Responding to concerns over the legality of the proposed tribunal courts, the Majority Chief Whip maintained that they are firmly grounded in Ghana's legal framework. "The court is being established based on law, based on the Constitution and the existing law," he said.

He further argued that the proposal is not introducing an entirely new judicial structure, noting that community and district tribunals existed until 2002.

"In fact, the community tribunal, the district tribunal, has been in existence until 2002. We are reinstating it," he said, insisting that "nobody can criticise this bill as not lawful or illegal; it is lawful. It is legal. It is backed by the Constitution." He added that the Constitution recognises tribunals as competent courts of jurisdiction.

Mr Dafeamekpor further defended the proposal by pointing to the operation of tribunal court systems in countries such as Kenya, India, and Pakistan, arguing that Ghana's move to reintroduce the system is neither unprecedented nor out of step with international practice.

He questioned the strong opposition to the bill, suggesting the criticism was unwarranted given that similar judicial structures are successfully used in other jurisdictions.

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