George Dela Coffie elected Ghana YMCA National President

Source: Ghana YMCA   
  25 August 2026 3:27pm
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George Dela Coffie has been elected National President of the Ghana Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) at its 4th Quadrennial National Council Meeting in Accra.

Coffie, a former Ashanti Regional Vice President, secured the position after 33 accredited delegates voted in a transparent and peaceful election following a rigorous vetting process.

He will serve a four-year term, alongside Rev. Alex Owusu Addo, who was elected National Vice President. Sarah Mamle Kodjie and Frederick Obuo Ohene were also elected National Women’s Commissioner and National Treasurer respectively.

The meeting, held at the Ghana YMCA’s National Headquarters, brought together delegates, leaders, partners and other stakeholders to review the organisation’s progress over the past four years and set priorities for the next quadrennial period.

Ghana Young Men’s Christian Association

The Council also reviewed the Association’s programmes, institutional development and achievements while identifying areas requiring improvement to strengthen its sustainability and impact.

Among the distinguished guests were Lantonirina Rakotomalala, General Secretary of the African Alliance of YMCAs; Christian Kamara, National General Secretary of YMCA Sierra Leone; Jared Musima, Zonal Facilitator of the African Alliance of YMCAs from Kenya; and Kenyan lawyer Morrison Mutau.

Rakotomalala congratulated the Ghana YMCA on its achievements, particularly its recognition at the 2026 World YMCA Impact Awards.

Andrea Bolte of CVJM Westbund also sent a goodwill message, delivered by Ghana YMCA Executive Director Kwabena Nketia Addae.

Immediate Past President Charles Habiah and former national officers pledged their continued support to the new leadership.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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