Ghana calls for stronger global support for disability inclusion at UN conference

Ghana has called for stronger international cooperation and sustainable financing to support disability inclusion as it participated in the 19th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP19) in New York.

Led by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Ghanaian delegation took part in a series of high-level discussions and side events examining the future of disability rights implementation worldwide.

The delegation included representatives from government institutions, Parliament and disability advocacy organisations.

During the conference, Ghana shared its experiences in co-designing policies with organisations of persons with disabilities and highlighted ongoing efforts to incorporate disability inclusion into disaster risk management frameworks, social protection programmes and education initiatives.

The country also participated in discussions on the role of the private sector in promoting inclusive care systems and improving employment opportunities.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The delegation further contributed to conversations on financing disability inclusion, outlining Ghana’s approach through the District Assemblies Common Fund and other social intervention programmes.

Officials emphasised the need for increased domestic resource mobilisation and international partnerships to sustain progress in disability rights.

The conference concluded with participating countries reaffirming their commitment to the principles of the CRPD and identifying practical measures to advance inclusion over the next decade.

Ghana reiterated its determination to strengthen policies and partnerships that promote equal opportunities, accessibility and meaningful participation for persons with disabilities in all aspects of society.

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