Ghana U-20 midfielder Aborga Wins seals transfer to Ukrainian side Polissya Zhytomyr

Ghana U-20 midfielder Aborga Wins has completed a move to Ukrainian Premier League club FC Polissya Zhytomyr from Ghanaian Division Two side Dansoman Wise XI FC.

The midfielder, who turns 18 next month, has signed a three-year contract with an option to extend for a further year.

The deal was finalised following successful negotiations between the two clubs, marking a major milestone in the youngster's development.

Wins has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Ghana's lower-tier football, with his performances earning him recognition at the national youth-team level.

His rise from grassroots football to the Ukrainian top flight highlights his rapid development and growing reputation. Polissya Zhytomyr are understood to have monitored the midfielder closely before moving to secure his signature.

Known for his tactical intelligence, composure in possession and tireless work rate, Wins has attracted attention with a series of impressive performances in recent seasons. He averaged 42.4 passes per 90 minutes with an 83% pass completion rate, while also contributing 1.5 key passes and 7.5 ball recoveries per game.

Prior to completing the move, the teenager also attracted interest from abroad and underwent trials with French side Le Havre.

Wins is expected to join his new teammates immediately for pre-season preparations as Polissya Zhytomyr strengthen their squad ahead of the new Ukrainian Premier League campaign.

His move brings an end to a remarkable chapter with Dansoman Wise XI FC and opens an exciting new stage in his career as he begins his European journey.

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