Ghanaian clergyman and former Joy FM radio pastor Rev. Jonathan Asiedu-Otibu earns doctorate in US

Rev. Jonathan K. Asiedu-Otibu, a pastor, healthcare chaplain, former national radio minister and international Christian leader, has graduated from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in South Hamilton, Massachusetts, USA, with a Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) degree.

His doctorate is in Mission, Development and Leadership in a Global Context.

Rev. Asiedu-Otibu has more than three decades of pastoral ministry experience, alongside several years of healthcare chaplaincy service within the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital network in the United States.

His doctoral research focused on migration, mission, and the evolving role of immigrant Christian leaders in the Global North.

The study examined how migration is reshaping Christian mission, pastoral leadership, and faith communities among African immigrants, particularly Ghanaian and West African Christian leaders in Europe and North America.

It highlighted themes such as resilience, cross-cultural ministry, identity formation, suffering, faith, and the contributions of immigrant leaders to global Christianity and spiritual renewal.

Rev. Asiedu-Otibu said migration should not only be viewed through economic and political lenses, but also through theological and missional perspectives.

He noted that migration presents opportunities for ministry, leadership development, and intercultural engagement.

Before relocating to the United States, he was known in Ghana as one of the prominent radio pastors on Joy FM in the early 2000s, where his inspirational broadcasts reached listeners nationwide.

His voice became familiar to many Ghanaian Christians through radio evangelism and public ministry engagement.

In recognition of his leadership and community impact, he was selected to participate in the United States International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP), a professional exchange initiative sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

Rev. Asiedu-Otibu has served in pastoral leadership, Christian broadcasting, chaplaincy, mentoring, and intercultural ministry in both Ghana and the United States.

He is the Founding Pastor of Christ Castle International Church and has held several leadership and advisory roles within Christian and healthcare communities.

Speaking after his graduation, he expressed gratitude to God, his family, mentors, church members, and colleagues for their support.

He described the achievement as a personal milestone and a contribution to global discussions on migration, missions, and the future of Christianity.

His graduation marks another contribution by a Ghanaian Christian leader to international theological scholarship, pastoral leadership, healthcare chaplaincy, and global Christian engagement.

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