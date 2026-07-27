Ghanaian students get masterclass in emotional resilience at The Well Youth Seminar 2026

As young people grapple with mounting academic pressure, emotional challenges and the uncertainties of major life transitions, the Well Youth Seminar 2026 has provided a timely platform to equip them with practical tools for building emotional resilience and navigating life’s pressures.

The GMPC Youth Auditorium at Burma Camp was filled with students from junior and senior high schools, tertiary institutions and young professionals who gathered for a one-day seminar focused on mental health, emotional intelligence and resilience.

Organised by the Joyful Journey Career Counselling & Mentorship Institute (JJCCMI), in collaboration with the Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church (GMPC) Youth Fellowship, the seminar was themed, “Thriving Through Transition: Building Emotionally Intelligent and Resilient Students.”

The programme sought to raise awareness about mental and emotional well-being, equip participants with practical strategies for managing stress and anxiety, encourage positive coping mechanisms and create safe spaces for open conversations about student well-being.

A creative skit portraying the emotional and social challenges confronting many young people set the tone for the day’s activities and highlighted the importance of discussing issues that often remain unspoken.

Entrepreneur and lecturer at Radford University College, Mr. Alan Dwomoh Sarpong, challenged participants to pursue purpose, remain disciplined and develop resilience beyond the classroom.

His presentation emphasised that academic success and personal growth require intentional effort and perseverance.

Mental health advocate and Founder of Fafanto Psych & Wellness Consult, Mrs. Ethel Obeng-Treve, encouraged participants to prioritise their psychological well-being by recognising signs of emotional distress and seeking support when needed.

Her session underscored the growing importance of mental health conversations among young people.

The seminar concluded with a presentation by Certified Emotional Intelligence Coach and Chief Executive Officer of Addison International, Mr. James Kwesi Addison, who described emotional intelligence as an essential life skill.

He encouraged participants to understand and manage their emotions, handle stress effectively and build healthy relationships.

One of the most engaging moments of the seminar was an interactive panel discussion, during which participants sought guidance on academics, career development, emotional well-being, faith and personal growth. The session offered practical insights and reinforced the value of mentorship and informed decision-making.

Orgainisers are hopeful the seminar continues to grow as a platform for raising emotionally intelligent, resilient young leaders.

Founder and Executive Director of JJCCMI, Dr. Jennifer Ofori Afrifa Yamoah, envisions The Well Youth Seminar evolving into a sustained national intervention that reaches more schools, universities and underserved communities where access to mental health education and psychosocial support remains limited.

“With increased institutional and financial support, the initiative could expand its mentorship network, establish community-based resilience programmes and provide early mental health education that helps young people recognise emotional distress before it escalates into severe psychological challenges.

“By equipping students with practical coping skills, strengthening support systems and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health, the programme has the potential to contribute significantly to lowering anxiety, preventing substance abuse and behavioural addictions, and reducing the risk of severe mental health conditions among vulnerable young academicians,” she stated.

Beyond improving individual well-being, Dr. Afrifa Yamoah believes such investment would nurture healthier campuses, stronger communities and a generation of resilient leaders capable of driving Ghana’s sustainable development.

“The significance of The Well Youth Seminar 2026 lies in its focus on issues that increasingly affect teenagers and young adults. In a rapidly changing world where young people face academic demands, social pressures and uncertainty about the future, initiatives that promote emotional intelligence, resilience and mental well-being are becoming more important than ever,” she stated.

By creating a platform for learning, reflection and open dialogue, the seminar demonstrated that supporting the emotional and psychological well-being of young people is an investment in the future of communities and the nation.

The organisers expressed hope that the initiative would continue to inspire and empower more young people to become emotionally intelligent, resilient and purpose-driven leaders.

Partners for the event included the Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church (Burma Camp), Sweet Musiz Pro Audio, Fredexcel, Fafanto Psych & Wellness Consult, Radford University College, the Addison International Center for Emotional Intelligence (AICEI), Glam by Rossy, and GirledUp Ghana.

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