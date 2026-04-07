Ghanaian students in UK to protest over unpaid fees, stipends

Ghanaian students in the United Kingdom have announced plans to stage a mass protest over delays in the payment of tuition fees and stipends by the Ghana Scholarship Authority (GSA).

The demonstration is scheduled for April 17, 2026, at the Ghana High Commission in London. It is being organised by the leadership of the UK-based PhD cohort, who say the prolonged non-payment has left many students in severe financial difficulty.

In a statement, the group said, “For the past several months, students have not received their statutory stipends, with most now owed between 15 and 40 months of living allowances.”

The students indicated that the situation has affected both their academic progress and immigration status. Some have reportedly been withdrawn from their programmes due to unpaid tuition fees, while others risk deportation after losing their student status.

“Currently, several students have been blocked from accessing their university learning portals due to non-payment of tuition fees,” the statement added. It further noted that some affected students have been referred to debt collection agencies.

Describing conditions as extremely difficult, the group revealed that some students are now relying on food banks to survive. Attempts to resolve the issue through engagement with the Scholarship Authority and the Ghana High Commission have so far been unsuccessful, despite earlier assurances.

The students also highlighted delays in the issuance of renewal letters required for re-enrolment, saying this has prevented many from registering for the 2025/2026 academic year.

“Eight months into the academic year, no renewal letters have been issued, making it impossible for continuing students to register and engage in their studies,” the statement said.

Concerns were also raised about funding. The group alleged that although GH¢256 million had been earmarked for scholarships, only about GH¢37 million is being considered for release. They claim the Authority owes approximately GH¢56 million to PhD students alone, covering tuition and unpaid stipends.

The planned protest will begin at Belgrave Square and is expected to extend to the Palace of Westminster and the BBC, where organisers intend to draw attention from lawmakers and the media.

“We note that these actions could cause the government embarrassment, but they have become necessary, given that students on GSA scholarships in the UK are now destitute, with no help in sight,” the statement said.

The group warned of a possible escalation if their concerns are not addressed, indicating that another demonstration could take place on May 31, coinciding with a planned visit to the UK by President John Dramani Mahama.

They added that the April 17 protest will be called off only if funds are urgently released, and proof of payment is provided before that date.

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