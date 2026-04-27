Technology

Ghanaian VR developer Edmund Darko gains recognition for preserving culture through immersive technology

Source: Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah  
  27 April 2026 6:55pm
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A Ghanaian virtual reality developer, Edmund Darko, is gaining international recognition for using immersive technology to preserve and communicate African cultural heritage.

Darko, an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, is currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in Communication and Media Arts at Ohio University. He is the creator of Reliving Relics, an interactive virtual reality platform designed to document and present African history through experiential storytelling.

Unlike conventional digital archives, the platform focuses on reconstructing the context, meaning and lived experiences associated with cultural heritage. It allows users to engage with historical environments and narratives in a more immersive way.

One aspect of the project explores the historical and symbolic significance of the Golden Stool, a revered emblem of the Ashanti Kingdom. Rather than replicating sacred objects, the experience presents a guided narrative aimed at educating users while preserving cultural integrity.

“A place or object derives its significance from the history and experiences connected to it. Virtual reality enables the preservation and embodiment of those experiences, allowing audiences to engage with cultural heritage beyond observation,” Darko said.

The project won first place at the 2026 Ohio University Student Research and Creative Activity Expo, highlighting its innovation in immersive storytelling.

Darko has also received two teaching awards from Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication: Best Graduate Student Teaching Award in Emerging Communication Technologies and Best Graduate Student Teaching Award in Media Arts and Studies.

According to Eric Williams, Director of the MFA programme, the achievement is unprecedented.

“This is remarkable because it is the first time in the history of the programme that one individual has received teaching awards in both Emerging Communication Technologies and Media Arts in the same year,” he said.

Beyond cultural preservation, the project demonstrates how emerging technologies can enhance learning and engagement in museums and cultural institutions, potentially boosting visitor interest and educational programming.

As global interest in digital heritage grows, Darko’s work reflects a broader shift towards combining technology with storytelling to make cultural knowledge more accessible.

He hopes to collaborate with museums and cultural institutions to further develop Reliving Relics as a tool for immersive education.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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