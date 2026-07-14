Ghana’s aviation sector needs over $1.2bn infrastructure investment to meet future demand – GhIE

Ghana's aviation sector requires more than $1.2 billion in investment to bridge a critical infrastructure funding gap and meet future demand, the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has said.

The Vice-President of the Institution, Ing. Dr. Patrick Amoah Bekoe, disclosed this at the launch of the 2026 GhIE Infrastructure Report Card, stressing that sustained investment in aviation infrastructure will be crucial to supporting the country's long-term economic growth and maintaining its position as a regional aviation hub.

"The aviation sector faces an infrastructure funding gap of over *1.2 billion US dollars*. Closing this gap is essential if Ghana is to meet future demand and build a resilient and competitive aviation industry," he said.

Ing. Dr. Bekoe noted that expanding and modernising airports and other aviation infrastructure will improve connectivity, facilitate trade and tourism, and strengthen Ghana's role in regional and international air transport.

"Investment in aviation infrastructure is an investment in national development. Government, the private sector and development partners must work together to mobilise the resources needed to close this gap," he added.

He said the 2026 GhIE Infrastructure Report Card provides an independent assessment of the state of infrastructure across key sectors of the economy and is intended to guide policymakers on investment priorities.

According to him, addressing infrastructure deficits, particularly in the aviation sector, will be critical to enhancing economic competitiveness, improving service delivery and supporting Ghana's sustainable development agenda.

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