Ghana’s reset agenda anchored on financial health — Finance Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has underscored the centrality of “financial health” in the country’s economic transformation following a high-level engagement with Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health.
Describing the meeting as a distinct honour, the Minister said discussions moved beyond traditional notions of finance to focus on how financial systems can genuinely empower individuals.
“Our conversation went beyond finance in its narrow sense. We spoke about financial inclusion, but more profoundly about financial health — where individuals are not merely connected to the financial system, but are empowered by it,” he noted.
Dr. Forson emphasised that Ghana’s economic philosophy is evolving to prioritise the lived experiences of citizens, rather than relying solely on macroeconomic indicators.
“At its core, an economy is not a compilation of figures. It is a living expression of human agency,” he stated. “It reflects whether people can withstand shocks, pursue opportunity, and plan their futures with confidence.”
He explained that the government’s reset agenda is guided by a clear framework: ensuring that macroeconomic stability translates into tangible benefits for households.
“Stability must translate into security for households. Growth must translate into opportunity for individuals. And access must translate into dignity for all,” the Minister stressed.
According to him, the government is committed to reshaping financial systems to be more inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the needs of citizens.
“Financial systems must not exist as distant structures that people navigate with difficulty. They must function as instruments that enable life to be lived with certainty, purpose, and hope,” he added.
Dr. Forson reiterated that Ghana’s long-term objective is to build an economy where inclusion is practical, participation is universal, and no citizen is excluded from opportunity.
“The true test of our progress is not the strength of our aggregates, but the strength of our people,” he said.
The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts by the government to deepen financial inclusion and advance policies that promote resilience, equity, and shared prosperity.
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