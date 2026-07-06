GhIE congratulates Ing Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams on election as WAFEO president-elect

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has congratulated Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams, FGhIE, a distinguished fellow and past president of the institution, on his election as president-elect of the West African Federation of Engineering Organisations (WAFEO).

Prof. Adams was elected during the WAFEO–ECOWAS Inaugural Conference held on 15 June 2026 in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and will officially assume office in January 2027 for a two-year term ending in January 2029, succeeding Engr. Dadley Decontee Toe of Liberia.

The institution described the election as a landmark achievement for Ghana's engineering profession and a strong endorsement of the country's growing leadership and influence in engineering practice, research, and regional collaboration.

Congratulating Prof. Adams on behalf of the Council and membership of GhIE, the President of the Institution, Ing. Ludwig Annang Hesse, FGhIE, said the election reflected Prof. Adams' exceptional leadership, distinguished career, and unwavering commitment to advancing engineering excellence.

"On behalf of the Council and the entire membership of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams on this remarkable achievement. His election is a proud moment for our institution and for Ghana. We are confident that his visionary leadership, extensive experience and commitment to regional collaboration will strengthen WAFEO and further elevate the engineering profession across West Africa," he said.

Prof. Adams is an internationally respected civil and transportation engineer, academic, consultant, researcher and mentor with more than three decades of experience in engineering education and professional practice.

He is the Founding Centre Director of the African Centre of Excellence – Regional Transport Research and Education Centre Kumasi (TRECK) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he has played a leading role in advancing transport research, innovation and capacity development across Africa.

A Fellow and former President of GhIE, Prof. Adams has held several influential international appointments, including membership of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO) External Relations Committee, vice president (academic) of the International Road Federation Road Safety Committee, membership of the Southern African Transport Conference Technical Committee, founder of the Transport Logistics and Smart Cities Network, and research scholar with the Volvo Research and Educational Foundations Researchers Network.

His research interests include transport infrastructure systems, road asset management, sustainable road safety, public transport, infrastructure auditing, net-zero carbon transport, electric mobility, and environmental and social risk management. He has also led several regional initiatives, including the Transport Leadership Advancement Project (TransCAP Africa) and the Centre for Sub-Saharan Africa Transport Leadership (CSSTL).

The Ghana Institution of Engineering expressed confidence that Prof. Adams' election comes at a pivotal time when Africa requires stronger engineering leadership to address infrastructure development, climate resilience, energy transition, and regional integration.

The Institution believes his leadership will further strengthen WAFEO, deepen collaboration among member institutions, and enhance the contribution of engineers to sustainable development across West Africa.

The Ghana Institution of Engineering wishes Ing Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams every success in his new role and assures him of its full support as he prepares to lead WAFEO into a new era of innovation, partnership and engineering excellence.

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