GhIE congratulates Ing Professor Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko on FAEO appointment

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has congratulated Ing. Professor Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko on his appointment as chair of the Engineering Education Committee of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations for the 2026 to 2029 term, describing it as a significant milestone for Ghana’s engineering sector.

In a statement, the institution said the appointment, which was approved by the FAEO Executive Council, followed a successful proposal led by Prof. Nyarko to host the committee in Ghana after a competitive selection process.

According to GhIE, the development positions Ghana at the forefront of efforts to shape engineering education across Africa. It noted that the role presents an opportunity to drive curriculum innovation, enhance knowledge exchange, and promote best practices to equip engineers to address the continent’s development challenges.

Prof. Nyarko, who is Provost of the College of Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, brings more than three decades of experience in academia and professional engineering. His work, particularly in water, sanitation, and hygiene engineering, has influenced policy and strengthened service delivery in several African countries.

The statement highlighted his leadership at KNUST, noting that he has mobilised over 25 million dollars in research and capacity building grants, expanded the college’s alumni base, and contributed to institutional growth.

GhIE also commended his commitment to mentorship and human capital development, describing him as a leader who has consistently aligned engineering education with real world needs.

The institution expressed confidence that under his leadership, the FAEO Engineering Education Committee will deliver impactful outcomes and strengthen engineering capacity across Africa.

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