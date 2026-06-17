Global Affairs Canada’s eight-year partnership empowers thousands of rural women farmers through WOFAGRIC

For eight consecutive years, Global Affairs Canada has remained a committed partner of one of Ghana’s most impactful agricultural empowerment initiatives — the Women in Food and Agricultural Leadership Training Forum and Expo (WOFAGRIC) and the Gold in the Soil Awards.

Through this sustained partnership, more than 12,000 rural women farmers, women farmers with disabilities, agribusiness entrepreneurs, processors and marketers across Ghana have benefited from training, mentorship, recognition and business opportunities that have strengthened their livelihoods and expanded their participation in the country’s agricultural economy.

What began as a platform to celebrate and empower women in agriculture has evolved into a national movement that is transforming lives, strengthening communities and redefining the role of women within Ghana’s food systems.

For many rural women, agriculture is more than a profession; it is a means of survival, a source of income and a pathway to supporting families and educating children. Yet despite their significant contribution to food production and national development, many have historically remained under-recognised.

Recognising this gap, Global Affairs Canada partnered with Agrihouse Foundation to support WOFAGRIC and the Gold in the Soil Awards, creating a platform that not only celebrates excellence but also provides practical opportunities for growth and advancement.

Over the years, the initiative has brought national attention to women whose contributions might otherwise have gone unnoticed. Women cultivating crops under challenging conditions, processing agricultural produce to add value, managing successful agribusinesses and leading community development initiatives have all been recognised and empowered to expand their impact.

A particularly significant achievement of the programme has been its commitment to inclusivity. Through targeted interventions and dedicated recognition categories, women farmers with disabilities have been given a platform to demonstrate their capabilities, challenge stereotypes and inspire others within the agricultural sector.

For many beneficiaries, the impact has extended far beyond awards and recognition. Access to training programmes, leadership development opportunities, mentorship, networking platforms and exposure to innovative technologies has enabled women to increase productivity, improve incomes and build sustainable businesses.

The Gold in the Soil Awards has grown into one of Ghana’s most respected agricultural recognition platforms. By celebrating hardworking women and farmers with disabilities across various agricultural value chains, the awards have elevated the visibility of female agricultural leaders and inspired younger generations to pursue careers in agriculture.

Global Affairs Canada’s support has also played an important role in advancing gender equality within Ghana’s agricultural sector. By investing in women and ensuring that rural voices are heard, the partnership aligns with Canada’s broader commitment to inclusive development, economic empowerment and sustainable growth.

Beyond individual success stories, the initiative has generated lasting benefits within communities. Women who have benefited from training and mentorship frequently share their knowledge with fellow farmers, support local producer groups and serve as role models for aspiring young women. Collectively, the programme is estimated to have impacted approximately 20,000 beneficiaries directly and indirectly.

As Ghana continues to pursue food security and agricultural transformation, the contribution of rural women remains indispensable. The sustained support of Global Affairs Canada demonstrates the importance of international partnerships that place women at the centre of development efforts.

Today, WOFAGRIC and the Gold in the Soil Awards stand as powerful examples of what can be achieved when governments, development partners and local organisations work together towards a common vision. Through eight years of commitment and collaboration, Global Affairs Canada has helped create opportunities, restore confidence and unlock the potential of thousands of women whose work continues to feed families, strengthen communities and drive Ghana’s agricultural growth.

The impact of the initiative is evident in the many success stories emerging from rural communities across the country. Women who once operated as smallholder farmers have expanded into agro-processing, established thriving agribusinesses, acquired transportation vehicles to move produce to market and transformed modest farming enterprises into growing businesses that create employment and opportunities for others.

Many beneficiaries who previously struggled with post-harvest losses now own agro-processing equipment that enables them to add value to their produce, improve product quality and extend shelf life. Others have successfully secured access to both local and international markets. Across Ghana, women are breaking barriers, building successful enterprises and demonstrating that agriculture can be a pathway to economic independence and prosperity.

This year’s WOFAGRIC and Gold in the Soil Awards, scheduled to be held in the Savannah Region, are expected to further strengthen this impact. Through the support of Global Affairs Canada, approximately 1,000 women farmers from across the country, including previous award winners, will participate in the event to share experiences and showcase their achievements.

The gathering will also feature beneficiaries of the Canada-supported Feed Ghana Initiative and Farmer Service Centres, providing a unique platform for learning, networking, mentorship, market linkages and knowledge exchange while amplifying the voices of rural women farmers and farmers with disabilities.

As Agrihouse Foundation continues its regional engagements ahead of the event, anticipation is growing among stakeholders who recognise the transformative power of investing in women. The Savannah Region edition promises not only to celebrate excellence but also to inspire the next generation of women agricultural leaders.

It will reaffirm the importance of partnerships that place women at the centre of agricultural development and demonstrate how sustained support from Global Affairs Canada continues to unlock opportunities, strengthen livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.