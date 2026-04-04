Gathering of Royals 2026: Empowering women, boosting tomato production

The 2026 Gathering of Royals, organised by Agrihouse Foundation, brought together nearly 700 distinguished queen mothers and market queens to discuss robust tomato production and agricultural reforms.

The event aimed to complement the government's effort to achieve large-scale domestic tomato production by the end of 2026, and reducing reliance on imports from Burkina Faso was also used to promote the government's Nkoko Nkikiti flagship programme.

Under the theme "Seeds of Change: From Leadership to Legacy – Women Transforming the Agrifood System", the gathering highlighted the crucial role women play in strengthening Ghana's agrifood systems.

Key discussions focused on strengthening the tomato value chain and building a strong network of producers who can scale up production and add value.

Ghana imports significant volumes of tomatoes, with 1,740 shipments recorded between April 2024 and March 2025, valued at $18.843 million.

The top exporters to Ghana are Burkina Faso (77% of shipments), the Netherlands (16%), and France (3%). The imported tomatoes include fresh, chilled, and canned varieties, such as cherry tomatoes, plum tomatoes, and tomato paste.

Some key import details:

- Fresh Tomatoes: 1,740 shipments (Apr 2024 - Mar 2025)

- Canned Tomatoes: 469 shipments (Apr 2024 - Mar 2025), mainly from China, Italy, and South Africa

- Tomato Concentrate: 1,426 shipments, with major suppliers including the Ivory Coast and China

The event also featured the launch of a new call to action for 2027, focusing on the tomato value chain.

Queen Mothers received poultry starter packs as part of an Agrihouse-led initiative supporting the government's Nkoko Nkikiti programme, empowering young people in their communities.

In her opening address, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, reflected on the journey from last year’s message of hope to this year’s visible impact.

She revealed that the foundation set out to support 100 young women in each region to start poultry businesses, totalling 1,600 women nationwide.

Today, that vision is becoming a reality, as Queen Mothers return to their communities not just with chicks but with the tools needed to build sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking at the event, MP for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, emphasised that the support goes beyond just providing day-old chicks.

According to her, the package includes feed, vaccines, feeding trays, and other essentials to ensure beneficiaries start on a strong footing. She noted that the goal is not just distribution, but real success for the women and their communities.

She described it as a commitment to building a strong network of tomato producers who can scale up production and add value.

This collaboration will help develop a short-term action plan, including pilot agri-classes aligned with the 24-hour economy framework, ensuring coordinated efforts, clear responsibilities, and measurable results.

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones, pledged support in research, development, and capacity building for women in agriculture.

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