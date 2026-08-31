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GNPC staff launch maiden 5km health walk to promote wellness

  31 August 2026 6:12am
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The Senior Staff Association (SSA) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has held its maiden 5km health walk at the University of Ghana campus to promote wellness, fitness and social interaction.

The event, held on Saturday, August 29, brought together GNPC staff, management and partners for a break from the routine office environment.

Participants began with a warm-up session at the University of Ghana Athletic Oval before walking through the campus and returning to the venue, where they took part in an aerobics session and board games.

SSA President Ernest Youngmann said the initiative forms part of the association’s annual programme and is intended to encourage healthier lifestyles among staff.

“So this is an activity that's part of the SSA programme for the year. We wanted to have a walk,” he said.

“We basically sit at our desks most times of the day, and we wanted to get out, bond in a different form, and get energised in a different way. We got this programme approved and we sought to do it in August. So, the idea is to improve wellness and healthiness amongst our staff.”

Youngmann said the association plans to make the walk a regular activity.

“We intend for this to be long-term. This is a maiden edition. We want to hold this quarterly, but there will be grand ones held every year. But for a start, great numbers. It's encouraging.”

Senior Manager – Research & Technology at GNPC, Godfred Ofori-Som, also backed efforts to promote recreation through sports.

“So you know that when we go to work, we all sit down a lot. And now the President has an initiative for recreation [to be a big part of sports].

“And so, we want to encourage recreation. Working out is part of recreation. And today is just a start.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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