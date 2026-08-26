Gong Gong Glory: Publicis West Africa strikes gold again

Publicis West Africa has cemented its position at the forefront of Ghana’s creative industry, winning Agency of the Year at the 2026 Gong Gong Awards and building directly on the agency’s Platinum honour as Creative Agency of the Year in 2025.

The achievement was further underscored by the agency’s contribution to their client brand Maggi winning the prestigious Gong Brand of the Year accolade, extending the story from agency recognition to brand impact.

The back-to-back achievement is more than an awards milestone. It reflects a shared standard between ambitious clients and an agency team determined to turn bold thinking into meaningful impact, year after year.

“Back-to-back recognition of this kind is not built on one campaign, or one awards night,” said Anand Badami, Senior Vice President, Publicis West Africa. “It comes from clients who are willing to back bold ideas, and from teams with the talent, discipline and craft to turn those ideas into work that moves people and markets. The trophy matters, but the momentum behind it matters more.”

This year’s Gong Gong theme, Code X Craft, brought a timely focus to the meeting point between technology and human creativity. As AI reshapes how the industry thinks, makes and delivers, the theme challenged marketers and agencies to look beyond a false choice between machine capability and human imagination.

Koo Govender, CEO, Publicis Groupe Africa has a clear vision on harnessing the best of human craft and technology: “At Publicis Groupe Africa, we believe in creativity as a key growth engine, to unlocking exponential business value for our clients when it is connected to culture, commerce, data and technology, and our back-to-back Gong Gong Agency of the Year wins serves as recognition of this."

For Publicis West Africa, that intersection is where the next era of creativity will be built technology expanding what is possible, while human insight, cultural understanding, judgement and craft determine what is relevant, responsible and memorable.

The agency’s performance across the awards reflects the strength of integrated collaboration across creative, media, digital, influence and innovation. It also signals a clear ambition for the future: to create work from West Africa that is locally resonant, commercially effective and globally competitive.

Publicis West Africa dedicates recognition to its clients, partners and people whose courage, commitment and belief continue to raise the standard of the work.

“Technology can elevate productivity. But it is human craft that gives the work meaning and memorability”

About Publicis West Africa

Publicis West Africa brings together creative, media, digital, influence and innovation capabilities to help brands grow across the region. Through connected expertise and close client partnership, the agency creates culturally relevant ideas designed to deliver meaningful business and brand impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.