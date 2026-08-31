Economy

Tibule Advertising marks ‘Gong Gong Awards’ debut with a win for indomie

Source: Joy Business  
  31 August 2026 4:34pm
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Tibule Advertising has made its debut at the Gong Gong Awards, winning Best Use of Social Media for its work with Indomie at the 18th edition of Ghana’s advertising awards.

For Tibule, the recognition marks its first appearance at the Gong Gong Awards and a significant milestone for the team behind the work.

The winning work was built around a clear view of what social media can do for brands: move beyond simply being present in the feed to creating ideas that earn attention, spark participation and connect with culture.

For Indomie, that meant developing work that was rooted in the audience and designed for the way people actually engage with content and brands online.

The result was a piece of social work that brought together strategy, creativity and execution to create meaningful engagement around the brand.

The recognition also reflects the partnership between Tibule and Indomie. By working closely with the brand, the team was able to push beyond simply creating content and focus on developing an idea that was relevant to the audience, distinctive in the social space and effective for the brand.

For Tibule, the win is a validation of its approach to building brands through ideas that are culturally relevant, creatively ambitious and built to make an impact.

It is also a reminder of what the agency is setting out to do: create work that people notice, brands can own and culture can carry.

One entry. One win. The work continues.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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