Gov’t will not overspend in 2026 –Tech. Advisor to Finance Minister assures

Audio By Carbonatix
A Technical Advisor to the Finance Minister, Frederick Amissah has assured that government will not overspend in the 2026 fiscal year. He stated that there is an elaborate checks and plans to ensure that the country’s debt stock is kept at acceptable levels to avert any situation of distress.
Speaking on the JoyBusiness Round Table discussion on April 30, 2026, Mr. Amissah revealed that government has so far honoured all it debt obligations.
“We are still going to run a primary surplus, which means that net-to-net we are paying all our debt”, he said.
He pointed out that in 2025 for example, government did not accumulate any arrears, stating that government paid all treasury bills it owed.
Mr. Amissah added that government has been able to save more than GH₵80 billion due to cuts in treasury bills borrowing over the past one year.
“We are going to stay within the debt rule that we set for ourselves. It is enshrined in into law so the Minister cannot break it”, he said.
He stated that government is obliged to stay within its budget and spend efficiently.
“We are going to ensure that we stay within our means, we are going to ensure that we spend prudently, we are going to ensure that borrow wisely” he reiterated.
Touching on the macro-economic gains chalked by the government, Mr. Amissah said the stability being witnessed will be grounded to shift the trajectory into economic resilient.
“The stability that we are experiencing will take time. The macro stability we are seeing now, businesses are beginning to respond. One thing I can say is that the transmission will take time”, he said.
The JoyBusiness Round Table discussion was organized under the theme, “Mahama at 16 Months: Do Economic Narratives Match Real-Sector Outcomes?".
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