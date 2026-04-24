GPHA exploring funding opportunities to complete Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) says it is exploring all avenues to ensure the completion of the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal in the Ashanti Region.

The project has progressed by only six per cent instead of the estimated 20 per cent projected for April 2026 due to financial constraints.

Board Chairman of the GPHA, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, revealed that government sources and private partnerships are being explored to finance the project.

“As a citizen of this country, I believe we can’t allow this project to rot away,” he said.

He added, “We won’t limit ourselves to specific sources of funding. We are looking at private capital, and we will continue to engage the government on it.”

Mr Asiedu Nketiah spoke during a visit to the Boankra Integrated and Logistics Terminal on the 24th April.

Though the project is under the Ghana Shippers Authority, the GPHA has been a major financier.

In recent times, some potential investors for the project visited the site to inspect the work done to help inform their decision.

Presently, the terminal area of the logistics terminal is 98 per cent complete, with the freight station, mechanical workshop, and bonded warehouse at an advanced stage of completion.

Some road networks within the terminal have also been completed.

Consultants for the project, Dr J.B. Koranteng Yorke of Vision Consults, revealed that ”there are some components that we haven’t started because of funding. The interchange is one of them. The fire station is about 40% completed.”

Project contractor, Justmoh Construction, has equipment and staff on the ground to execute the project.

Notwithstanding, the work is progressing at a slow pace due to low financing.

“We as contractors have exhausted all our lines of credit. It is very tough for us. Keeping skeletal staff here is very costly.

“The capacity of the equipment and all we were using here are parked. Hopefully, something better comes up very soon,” Contractor Justice Amoh explained.

Though the government’s debt remains undisclosed, it is believed that fulfilling such obligations will facilitate the completion of the project.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Shippers Authority has expressed satisfaction with the rate of work but believes more could be done.

According to the CEO, Prof Ransford Gyampo, “the Ghana Shippers Authority undertakes a monthly site visit of the project, and I am happy to say that every time we come here, we see slight progress. I know that if we have funding, we would do better.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.