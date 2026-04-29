Football

Grealish recovery ‘couldn’t be looking any better’

Source: BBC  
  29 April 2026 10:41pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Jack Grealish says his recovery from the operation he had on his season-ending foot injury is going extremely well and that his surgeon is delighted with the progress.

The 30-year-old England midfielder, who is on loan at Everton, had the operation on a stress fracture 10 weeks ago.

He suffered the injury during a 1-0 win against his former club, Aston Villa, in January.

"I feel really good in myself now. I had a 10-week Zoom call with the surgeon, who said it couldn't be looking any better at this stage," he told BBC Sport.

"So for me, it's happy days and so good to hear news like that."

Grealish has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season, scoring twice and providing six assists.

"As a footballer, it's always difficult being injured," he said.

"I came to the Merseyside derby game and it got me a bit emotional, because its something I miss doing so much."

He has a year left on his Manchester City contract, and BBC Sport previously reported that Everton would be interested in signing him on a permanent basis if they can negotiate a lower price than City's rough valuation of £50m.

"I can't thank [Everton] enough for the way they've been with me since I've been injured - they've been brilliant. From the staff, to the players, to the manager," he added.

'I go through life trying to make people happy'

Jack Grealish poses for a photo with five athletes from Special Olympics Great Britain. They are all holding up Everton shirts with '26.2' on.
Ten athletes from Special Olympics Great Britain completed this year's London Marathon

Grealish has also extended his role as principal ambassador of Special Olympics Great Britain - an organisation that provides sports training and competition for children and adults with an intellectual disability.

This week, he invited Special Olympics athletes who completed the London Marathon to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"To have 10 of them run the London Marathon was incredible," said Grealish.

"Years ago people might not have thought that would happen - it's unbelievable."

Special Olympics GB,supports more than 6,500 athletes, including those who compete at the Summer and Winter World Games.

The England international first took on the ambassadorial role in 2023, and has extended it for a further three years.

"My little sister has cerebral palsy - it's something that's close to me, it's something that I've always wanted to be involved in," he added.

"I go through life trying to make people happy... all I want to do is to help them as much as I can."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group