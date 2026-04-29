Grealish recovery ‘couldn’t be looking any better’

Jack Grealish says his recovery from the operation he had on his season-ending foot injury is going extremely well and that his surgeon is delighted with the progress.

The 30-year-old England midfielder, who is on loan at Everton, had the operation on a stress fracture 10 weeks ago.

He suffered the injury during a 1-0 win against his former club, Aston Villa, in January.

"I feel really good in myself now. I had a 10-week Zoom call with the surgeon, who said it couldn't be looking any better at this stage," he told BBC Sport.

"So for me, it's happy days and so good to hear news like that."

Grealish has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season, scoring twice and providing six assists.

"As a footballer, it's always difficult being injured," he said.

"I came to the Merseyside derby game and it got me a bit emotional, because its something I miss doing so much."

He has a year left on his Manchester City contract, and BBC Sport previously reported that Everton would be interested in signing him on a permanent basis if they can negotiate a lower price than City's rough valuation of £50m.

"I can't thank [Everton] enough for the way they've been with me since I've been injured - they've been brilliant. From the staff, to the players, to the manager," he added.

'I go through life trying to make people happy'

Ten athletes from Special Olympics Great Britain completed this year's London Marathon

Grealish has also extended his role as principal ambassador of Special Olympics Great Britain - an organisation that provides sports training and competition for children and adults with an intellectual disability.

This week, he invited Special Olympics athletes who completed the London Marathon to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"To have 10 of them run the London Marathon was incredible," said Grealish.

"Years ago people might not have thought that would happen - it's unbelievable."

Special Olympics GB,supports more than 6,500 athletes, including those who compete at the Summer and Winter World Games.

The England international first took on the ambassadorial role in 2023, and has extended it for a further three years.

"My little sister has cerebral palsy - it's something that's close to me, it's something that I've always wanted to be involved in," he added.

"I go through life trying to make people happy... all I want to do is to help them as much as I can."

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