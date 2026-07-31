Growing together, growing greener in Ghana – Advans Ghana plants 1,600 trees in annual sustainability initiative

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability by planting 1,600 Acacia, Teak, and Shea seedlings at the Chipa and Kogni Forest Reserves in the Greater Accra Region and Northern Region respectively, as part of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Organized in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, the exercise brought together staff and clients to support Ghana's reforestation efforts and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Advans Ghana Savings and Loans, Guillaume Valence, reaffirmed the institution's commitment to responsible and sustainable banking. "At Advans Ghana, we believe that sustainable growth is more than financial success. It is about creating lasting value for our customers, communities, and the environment. Every tree we plant today is an investment in a healthier and more resilient Ghana for future generations," he said.

Team Advans Ghana after a tree planting exercise

Advans Ghana's commitment extends beyond planting trees. Through continuous monitoring in partnership with the Forestry Commission, the institution has achieved an 80percent survival rate from its previous tree planting exercise, which has been ongoing over the past 7 years. This demonstrates the institution’s dedication to ensuring the long-term success of the initiative.

The institution is also reducing its environmental footprint through digital transformation. In 2025, Advans Ghana reduced its paper consumption from approximately 1,800 reams to just 445 reams, representing a reduction of more than 75percent. Based on standard paper production estimates, the 1,600 trees planted this year represent the equivalent of more than 26,500 reams of paper, nearly 60 times the institution's annual paper consumption, underscoring its holistic approach to sustainability.

The tree planting exercise forms part of Advans Ghana's broader climate roadmap, which is focused on environmental conservation, promoting climate resilience, raising awareness on climate action, creating green and climate related loan products, and developing innovative financial solutions to support communities affected by climate-related disasters.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.