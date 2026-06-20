Hackman Owusu-Agyeman backs St Augustine’s teachers’ housing project by APSU 2002 to mark 97th anniversry

Former Cabinet Minister and former Member of Parliament for New Juabeng North, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, has pledged his support for a teachers’ housing project being undertaken by alumni of St Augustine’s College (APSU), Cape Coast.

Speaking at the official unveiling and launch of the APSU 2002 Year Group’s legacy project at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Friday, 19 June 2026, the 1961 alumnus endorsed efforts to expand residential accommodation for teachers on the school’s campus.

Mr Owusu-Agyeman commended the initiative and assured the organisers of his commitment to working closely with them to ensure its successful completion.

He also urged APSUnians to uphold the spirit of unity that has long defined the institution, describing St Augustine’s College as a model of national integration and human resource development.

“Most of the friends I made at St Augustine’s came from other regions,” he said. “The principle of one nation, one people, which was inculcated in us at St Augustine’s, shows that the founders meant well for us.”

The project, dubbed BOLT – Building Opportunities for Learning and Transformation, involves the construction of a 14-unit teachers’ apartment block on the school campus.

The one-storey facility is expected to increase the number of teachers residing on campus. Currently, only 60 of the school’s 140 teachers live within the school premises.

According to the Headmaster, Rev. Fr. Dr Patrick Godfred Appiah, the project will enhance student supervision and strengthen discipline, particularly at a time when enrolment numbers continue to rise under the Free Senior High School policy.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, an APSU alumnus from the 1993 year group and Dean of the UPSA Law School, encouraged alumni to view contributions to their alma mater as an act of selfless service rather than a competition among year groups.

He also urged old students to pay their alumni dues consistently to help create sustainable funding streams for future development projects.

Francis Afoani, Head of Communications for APSU 2002, expressed appreciation to sister-school alumni associations, including HOPSA 2002, AMOSA 2002, Bleoo 2002, Santa 2002 and MOBA 2002, for their support towards the project.

He further appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to contribute to the initiative through donations via the group’s website, apsu2002.com.

St Augustine’s College is expected to celebrate its 97th anniversary in March 2027, marking nearly a century of academic excellence and service since its establishment in 1930.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.