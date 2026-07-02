Henry Quartey blames weak enforcement for worsening Accra floods

Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has attributed Accra's recurring flooding largely to weak enforcement of planning and environmental regulations, arguing that the impact of recent floods could have been significantly reduced if earlier interventions had been maintained.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, July 1, Mr Quartey said flooding cannot be entirely prevented, but its effects can be minimised through effective engineering systems, proper drainage infrastructure and strict enforcement of development regulations.

He observed that many developed countries experience heavy rainfall without suffering widespread destruction because their drainage systems are designed to channel stormwater efficiently.

"Even in advanced countries, it does rain and it does flood. But because they have good engineering systems in place, within a few minutes, the rain finds its way into where it has to go," he said.

He argued that although some flooding incidents may be unavoidable due to extreme weather conditions, much of Accra's flood problem is self-inflicted.

According to him, natural watercourses that carry runoff from the Akuapem Hills through communities such as Abokobi, Haatso and Achimota before discharging into the Odaw River and Korle Lagoon have increasingly been obstructed by human activities and unauthorised developments.

Mr Quartey explained that previous measures, including the relocation of traders from Agbogbloshie, formed part of a broader strategy to restore the free flow of stormwater and reduce flooding in the capital.

He maintained that the gradual relaxation of those enforcement efforts has contributed to the resurgence of flooding in several parts of Accra.

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister further recalled that he had cautioned in 2021 that areas including the Motorway, Klagon and Boteyman faced a high risk of severe flooding if drainage challenges were not addressed.

He said those warnings have since been borne out by recent events, insisting that sustained enforcement and long-term planning remain essential to preventing future flood disasters.

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