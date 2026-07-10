Holy Insecticides donates 8,400 sprays and coils to flood victims

Audio By Carbonatix
Bon Arrive Ltd, importers and distributors of Holy Mosquito Spray, Coil and Repellent Lotion, has donated malaria prevention products to four municipal assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to support communities affected by the June 29 floods.
The donation, made on 7th July 2026, included 2,400 cans of Holy Mosquito Spray and 6,000 packs of Holy Mosquito Coil presented to the authorities of Ayawaso West, Ayawaso Central, Weija Gbawe and Krowor Municipal Assemblies for distribution to the victims.
The initiative forms part of Holy’s CSR commitment to supporting public health efforts by helping reduce the risk of malaria and other mosquito-related diseases that may arise after the June 29, 2026, flooding in Accra.
Speaking on the donation, the Holy Marketing team said the gesture reflects the brand’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond providing quality mosquito protection products.
“Holy believes in supporting communities, especially during challenging periods. This donation is our contribution towards protecting families and helping reduce health risks among affected residents,” the team stated.
Representatives from all four assemblies expressed appreciation to Holy, noting that the products would support residents impacted by the floods and complement ongoing efforts to prevent mosquito-related illnesses.
The Ayawaso West Municipal NADMO Director, Mr Theophilus Gakpo, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, highlighted the importance of the support in addressing health concerns after the floods.
“After the floods, one of our major concerns is the increased risk of diseases such as malaria and typhoid. This support from Holy will go a long way in helping residents protect themselves and complementing our efforts to safeguard public health,” he said.
Bon Arrive Ltd reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the wellbeing of communities and create meaningful social impact.
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