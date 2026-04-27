I am ready to settle my ex-wife – RNAQ

The President of RNAQ Holdings, Mr Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has opened up about his personal life in a rare public disclosure, expressing a willingness to resolve outstanding issues with his ex-wife following their separation.

Appearing on the Delay Show over the weekend in a conversation with Deloris Frimpong Manso, the business executive addressed public speculation surrounding the breakdown of his marriage, seeking to correct what he described as widespread misinformation.

He stated that he was prepared to “settle” matters with his ex-wife, signalling a desire to resolve their differences on a human level, away from legal and public disputes. According to him, the priority is to restore peace and protect their family from continued public scrutiny.

RNAQ also criticised the spread of rumours on social media, claiming that a significant portion of the narratives circulating online were untrue. He urged the public to be more discerning in consuming digital content and not to accept viral claims without scrutiny.

He attributed the breakdown of his marriage not to internal conflict between the couple, but to what he described as the influence of external “parasites”. He alleged that these individuals exploited his success and wealth and eventually interfered in the relationship, contributing to the separation.

Despite the circumstances, he expressed a strong desire to move beyond the dispute for the sake of their children. He indicated that his approach to reconciliation is guided by principle and character, rather than legal obligation.

RNAQ further emphasised that he aims to bring closure to the matter and end ongoing public commentary, in order to allow the family to heal privately away from media attention.

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