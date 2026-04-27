I didn’t leave my journey to chance; I positioned myself for it — Oheneba Yaw Boamah

Founder and Creative Lead for Abrantie TheGentleman menswear brand, Oheneba Yaw Boamah, has urged young people to take deliberate control of their career paths, stressing that success is built on intentional decisions rather than on chance.

Speaking at the maiden edition of My Hustle, an initiative organised by Hitz FM to empower young entrepreneurs, Mr Boamah shared a compelling account of his journey in fashion and textiles.

The event was held on April 25 at the Joy Prime Studios, and forms part of broader efforts to support small and medium-scale enterprises in Ghana.

The programme, themed “Building Smart Businesses, Growing Strong,” brought together emerging entrepreneurs, creatives, and industry players to explore practical strategies for sustainable business growth.

Delivering his address, Mr Boamah emphasised that his career has been shaped by careful planning and intentional positioning from an early stage.

“I always tell people that I made a conscious decision to be very particular about what I was doing,” he said. “I planned my path by thinking about how my CV would be read and what I wanted it to represent. That is how I positioned myself.”

He traced his creative journey back to secondary school, where he pursued visual arts, a decision that laid the foundation for his future in design. This direction eventually led him to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he studied Industrial Art with a specialisation in textiles.

“While at KNUST, I realised I wanted to position myself as a designer, but I also needed a deep understanding of textiles,” he explained.

Determined to build practical expertise, Mr Boamah immersed himself in Ghana’s textile industry through internships, attachments, and national service. During academic breaks, he worked across several textile firms, gaining hands-on experience that would later define his career trajectory.

“I made sure I positioned myself within the textile field. From internships to national service, I fully immersed myself. At one point, I was working with two different textile companies at the same time,” he revealed.

He completed his national service at Tex Styles Ghana Limited (GTP), before expanding his professional experience within other textile firms across the country.

According to him, success in fashion extends far beyond garment creation, requiring a deep understanding of the wider creative ecosystem.

“Fashion is not just about clothes. There is make-up, there are models, there is storytelling. I made a conscious effort to educate myself across all these areas,” he noted.

As a multidisciplinary creative, Mr Boamah also has experience in television production, an influence that continues to shape his artistic direction and brand identity.

“When you see my fashion shows, they are not just about clothes—they tell a story. They are artistically driven, and that comes from deliberate decisions I made over time,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, he highlighted the discipline and sacrifice required to build a career in the creative industry, recalling long hours that extended beyond formal work.

“I remember closing from GTP and heading straight to Katamanto for months. These are the sacrifices you make when you are determined to succeed,” he recounted.

He encouraged young entrepreneurs to embrace every stage of their journey, stressing that even seemingly small experiences contribute significantly to long-term success.

“You may feel like you are not making progress, but every experience is adding to your story and shaping you for where you are going,” he advised.

Concluding his address, Mr Boamah reiterated that success is a product of consistency, discipline, and intentional effort.

“When people hear my story, they ask how it is possible. I tell them—it is a journey. Once you know where you are going, you must position yourself and excel in whatever you find yourself doing,” he said.

About Abrantie TheGentleman

Oheneba Yaw Boamah is the Founder and Creative Lead of Abrantie TheGentleman menswear brand. He is a Ghanaian-born art enthusiast who graduated from the KNUST College of Art as an Industrial Artist, majoring in textiles.

Mr. Abrantie worked as a textile designer for Tex Styles Ghana Limited (GTP) and the Ghana Textiles Manufacturing Company (GTMC) and is currently a freelance print designer. True to his pioneering spirit, Oheneba consistently breaks new ground by combining textiles, design, film, and fashion education.

He is also a resource lecturer on fashion and African textiles at both local and international institutions, including King’s College London and Belmont University, USA. He has clothed countless celebrities across fashion, sports, film, music, and academia worldwide.

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