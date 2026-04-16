I wish more Ghanaians would bike to work – EU ambassador’s ride highlights climate and road safety gaps

The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, has a simple wish while his team and other Ghanaian riders journey over 460 kilometres from Tamale to Kumasi.

He wants more Ghanaians to ride bicycles. Not from Tamale to Accra, which is 800 kilometres via Sunyani and Aburi. His team and other riders in Ghana are doing that themselves. But to work? To the market? To visit a friend? Yes.

"Here, the sun is shining. It is beautiful. I wish more people would bike. Maybe not all the way from Tamale to Accra, but when going to work," he said.

He is not speaking from the sidelines. Together with a team of riders, the Ambassador is on a long-distance journey from Tamale to Accra, covering hundreds of kilometres on Ghana’s highways. The ride forms part of activities marking 50 years of the European Union’s presence in Ghana.

“We have been here for 50 years,” Ambassador Skinnebach said. “And we expect to remain for the next 50 years.”

The team has already travelled more than 400 kilometres, arriving in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Their final destination is Accra, more than 300 kilometres away.

Along the route, they are meeting traditional leaders, government officials, and residents. They are also planting 1,000 trees as a symbol of environmental commitment.

“Trees are a system of sustainability,” the Ambassador explained. “And sustainability is exactly what the partnership between Ghana and the EU stands for.”

He admits the number is symbolic. “A thousand trees will not make a difference by themselves,” he said. “But it is a symbol. A symbol of growth. A symbol of sustainability. A symbol of what we all must do to fight climate change.”

Why cycling matters

Beyond the symbolic ride, experts say, everyday cycling can reduce pressure on transport systems, cut fuel use, and lower emissions.

“I come from a country in Europe where we have lousy weather, and yet we take our bikes everywhere,” the Ambassador said.

Across Europe, countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark have built strong cycling cultures supported by infrastructure and policy, with a significant share of daily trips made by bicycle.

In Ghana, however, cycling remains limited, shaped by infrastructure gaps, safety concerns, and social perceptions.

One of the biggest barriers to cycling in Ghana is safety. Data from the National Road Safety Authority shows that between January and June 2025, more than 7,000 road crashes were recorded nationwide, leading to 1,504 deaths and over 8,000 injuries.

These figures reflect broader risks on Ghana’s roads, where heavy traffic, poor road conditions, and limited space for non-motorised transport make cycling difficult.

For many, this creates a simple reality that cycling is seen as dangerous. “Motorists do not respect cyclists,” said Ama Adade, an experienced cyclist who has ridden in Europe, the United States, and Ghana, who is part of the team of riders.

“Accidents happen due to negligence and ignorance. We should all embrace each other. We should look after cyclists the same way we look after motorists.”

Poor road conditions also play a role. “We need to fix potholes. One hundred per cent,” she said. “If there is a pothole in front of your house, you can fill it with cement. It takes just a few seconds before that pothole grows. We can do it together. It improves our lives.”

Without dedicated cycling lanes or safe road shoulders, many potential riders are discouraged from using bicycles, even for short trips.

Changing perceptions

Beyond safety, cycling in Ghana is often associated with socioeconomic status.

“In Ghana, cycling is associated with being poor,” said climate advocate James Kumbeni, who joined the ride. “So when you have people of that calibre coming out to ride bicycles, it helps take away that stereotype. All of this is for the environment. I saw no reason not to join this ride.”

The Ambassador's participation, supporters say, is helping to shift that perception, showing cycling as a practical and modern transport option rather than a sign of hardship.

Transport choices are increasingly important in the context of climate change. Road transport remains a growing source of emissions globally, and rising fuel costs continue to affect households and economies.

“We see food prices skyrocketing,” the Ambassador said. “We see many cars with only one person inside. Biking helps.”

In cities like Accra, traffic congestion also carries a heavy economic cost, with long hours spent in traffic and increased fuel consumption.

At the same time, studies have shown that shifting even a small number of short trips from cars to bicycles can reduce fuel use, improve air quality, and support public health.

A small shift

The Ambassador is realistic about what can change. He is not asking Ghanaians to cycle across regions. “Just to work,” he said.

Since the ride began, conversations around cycling have started to emerge among some Ghanaians. Some have begun to ask a simple question that, if long-distance cycling is possible, could shorter daily trips be done differently?

The EU team continues its journey toward Accra, combining advocacy with action, meeting communities, planting trees, and promoting sustainable choices.

“This ride is an opportunity to engage with people along the way,” the Ambassador said. “We want the EU to be known by everybody.”

For now, the message remains simple and practical but challenging. In a country where roads are often unsafe for cyclists and transport systems are under pressure, shifting behaviour will require more than inspiration. It will demand safer infrastructure, better planning, and public support.

Still, the Ambassador believes change can begin with small steps or in this case, small rides.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.