IC Asset Managers partners MTN MoMo to bring regulated investments to millions of mobile money users

IC Asset Managers (Ghana) Ltd has launched IC Wealth on the MTN MoMo app, giving millions of mobile money customers direct access to the firm’s regulated investment products from their mobile phones. The partnership with MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, unveiled at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, makes the IC Liquidity Fund available to MoMo customers, who can invest, monitor their holdings, make additional investments and redeem their funds entirely within the app.

Customers can access the service by selecting Financial Services, then Investing, and IC Wealth. Built on existing mobile money customer information, the onboarding process eliminates the need for a bank account, physical branch visits or additional documentation, significantly lowering the barriers to investing for a broader segment of the population.

Speaking at the launch, Isaac Adomako Boamah, Chief Executive Officer of IC Asset Managers (Ghana) Ltd, said the partnership brings the firm’s institutional investment expertise to a platform that millions of Ghanaians already use every day. "We believe the future of wealth management is not about asking people to change their behaviour. It is about meeting them where they already are. Millions of Ghanaians already trust and use the MoMo App every day. By bringing IC Wealth onto that platform, we are taking another step towards making investing simple, relevant and rewarding for every Ghanaian.” he explained.

Mr. Boamah noted that IC has invested for businesses, corporates and pension funds in Ghana for 25years, and said the partnership extends that track record to retail investors across the country. “You no longer have to choose between allowing your money to grow and having easy access to it. Through IC Wealth on MoMo, you can have both,” he stated.

Paapa Osei, Head of Legal and Reputation Management at MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, said the launch reflects a broader ambition for digital financial services in Ghana. “For many years, Mobile Money has helped people send and receive money, buy airtime, pay school fees and support their businesses. The next step is to help people not only move their money, but also manage it for the future,” he said.

He added that many Ghanaians save regularly but often leave those savings idle because investing is perceived as complicated, capital intensive or out of reach. He cited the 2018 MTN Ghana Initial Public Offering, when IC Securities and MTN enabled Ghanaians to purchase shares through mobile phones, as a precedent for the new partnership. “IC Wealth on the MoMo app is the next step in that journey. It builds on a proven partnership to deepen financial inclusion and make regulated investment products accessible to many more people,” he remarked.

Regulatory standing

The IC Liquidity Fund is a licensed collective investment scheme regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Client assets are held by a licensed custodian, while the platform operates under the Commission’s requirements for disclosure, cybersecurity, data protection and ongoing supervision of digital investment platforms.

Representing the SEC's Director-General, Anthony Degbato, Head of Investment Management, described the initiative as a significant milestone in the development of Ghana’s capital market and said it aligns with the Commission’s Capital Market Master Plan objective of broadening investor participation. He also highlighted the SEC Directive issued on 23 June 2026, which requires market operators, fintech service providers and operators of online investment platforms to obtain the appropriate registration and licensing from the Commission by 31 August 2026.

Welcoming the Directive, Mr. Adomako Boamah underscored the importance of regulation in building public confidence. “Regulation is what makes trust possible at this scale. We are fully licensed and fully compliant, and we encourage every Ghanaian to verify that any platform they invest through is licensed by the SEC before committing their funds,” he said.

Mr. Degbato also reminded prospective investors that although the IC Liquidity Fund is designed as a low-risk product, all investments carry some level of risk. He urged investors to read the scheme particulars carefully and understand the applicable risks and fees before investing.

About IC Wealth and the IC Liquidity Fund

IC Wealth is how the IC Group serves retail investors, bringing together its investment products and services on a single digital platform. Through the IC Wealth App, investors can seamlessly open an account, invest in the IC Liquidity Fund, and access Ghana's securities markets through TradeLive, our fixed income and equities trading platform.

The IC Liquidity Fund is a mutual fund that helps individuals and institutions grow their cash while maintaining easy access to it. The fund invests in high-quality fixed income securities issued or backed by the Government of Ghana and selected licensed universal banks, offering a balance of safety, competitive returns and liquidity. The minimum investment amount is GH¢1 with Standard Chartered Bank as the licenced custodian. Redemptions are processed instantly through the MoMo channel and within one working day through bank channels.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.