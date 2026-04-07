‘I’m Obroni in every country’ – Coco Blasian on music, survival and making Accra home

Japanese-Ghanaian musician and 2025 Miss Europe Continental UK winner, Coco Blasian, has described herself as “Obroni in every country”—half Ghanaian, half Japanese, and visibly different in both spaces.

According to her, that dual identity shapes her sound, blending Afrobeats and Amapiano with Japanese phrases, English, Pidgin, and Twi.

Speaking on Fresh Juice show on Joy Prime, she described her experience as a “daily negotiation,” noting that Accra has welcomed her warmly, with people she describes as “sweet,” even as she maintains her Japanese-rooted punctuality.

Coco Blasian said she arrived in Ghana with concerns about colourism, admitting she initially believed lighter skin would be key to success. However, she found a different reality in Ghana’s music scene.

“A lot of beautiful melanin artistes are being successful. That made me happy,” she said.

She revealed that she is currently listening to Lasmid and King Promise’s No Issue, and named King Promise as a dream collaborator.

Using her Miss Continental platform, she also spoke about surviving domestic violence.

“Even when you go through hard things, you can rise gracefully,” she said, describing experiences of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse.

She urged women to leave abusive relationships early, stressing that “your love for yourself should be full before you love someone.”

Her advocacy extends to health awareness. Following the death of a family friend from stage-four breast cancer, she released a charity song to promote early detection.

“You have to get checked,” she emphasised, noting that the message applies to both women and men. Proceeds from her April 4 concert at the Aburi Botanical Gardens will support awareness efforts.

Offstage, she is embracing Ghanaian culture, naming fufu and banku among her favourite local dishes.

Her new song Kwesi, she says, captures themes of “fire, love, and nature,” alongside a grounded sense of faith.

“I say, ‘Can you handle this? Because I can’t.’ And God does,” she shared. She also acknowledged the realities of the music business, noting that success depends not only on money but also on people and connections.

For Coco Blasian, both in Accra and beyond, the guiding principle remains simple: show up, do the work, and leave every space kinder than you found it.

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