“I’m the face of Akatsi music” – Rising dancehall artiste Jah Frizzy

Fast-rising Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Jah Frizzy, has declared himself the leading voice of music in Akatsi, citing his growing local influence and increasing recognition beyond the Volta Region.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime's Changes on Monday, April 20, 2026, the emerging artiste made the bold claim when asked about his popularity and impact.

“I can confidently say I’m the face of Akatsi music,” he said.

Jah Frizzy, who began his music career about three years ago, is part of a new wave of young Ghanaian artistes shaping the country’s evolving dancehall scene. Known for his energetic style and grassroots appeal, he has steadily built a following in Akatsi and surrounding areas.

Industry observers note that his rapid rise reflects both personal determination and the broader growth of regional talent hubs across Ghana.

Despite describing his journey as challenging, Jah Frizzy remains optimistic about his future. He believes his work ethic and consistency will soon earn him nationwide recognition.

“I know where I’m going,” he said during the interview, expressing confidence that his name will soon resonate across Ghana and beyond.

The artiste also used the platform to highlight the potential of young Ghanaian creatives, calling for greater support from industry stakeholders and audiences alike.

His message aligns with ongoing conversations about the need to invest in emerging talent, particularly from smaller towns, to strengthen Ghana’s global cultural footprint.

As Ghana’s music industry continues to diversify, artistes like Jah Frizzy represent a shift toward decentralised talent development, where regional acts are gaining prominence alongside mainstream names.

Whether his claim to be the “face of Akatsi music” will stand the test of time remains to be seen. However, his ambition and rising profile suggest he is an artist to watch in the coming years.

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